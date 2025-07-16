Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey tickets set to go on sale one year ahead of release
Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey will have IMAX tickets on sale from July 17, a year before its release. Limited tickets will be available for select showtimes.
Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic The Odyssey is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cinematic events in recent times, and excitement just reached new heights. According to Variety, IMAX tickets for the film will go on sale 17 July 2025 — exactly one year before its scheduled release date. (Also read: ‘This is going to be epic’: Fans gush over leaked teaser of Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, praise Tom Holland too)
The tickets will be limited
The early ticket release is unprecedented but not surprising given Nolan's history of box office dominance, especially following the massive success of Oppenheimer. The tickets, however, will be limited: they’ll only be available for select showtimes and exclusively at theatres equipped with IMAX 70mm screens — Nolan’s preferred format for his large-scale visual storytelling.
Universal Pictures and IMAX have declined to comment officially on the early sales, but the report alone has already whipped fans into a frenzy.
About The Odyssey
Boasting a star-studded ensemble cast including Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Elliot Page, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Mia Goth, and Matt Damon, The Odyssey adapts Homer’s legendary tale of Odysseus’ long journey home. Damon will portray Odysseus, with Holland taking on the role of his son, Telemachus.
Earlier this week, Damon, Holland, and Zendaya were spotted filming in Scotland, according to People. Damon was seen fully costumed in ancient Greek attire — dark boots, a traditional tunic with cattle armour, and a flowing dark green cape. Meanwhile, Holland and Zendaya, who are engaged, arrived separately by boat in casual wear, not in costume.
A teaser for the film, shown exclusively in theatres ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth, gave audiences a glimpse of Holland’s Telemachus speaking with Jon Bernthal’s character. The teaser featured a voiceover by John Leguizamo, whose role remains under wraps. The Odyssey is slated to hit theatres on 17 July 2026.