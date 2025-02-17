The Odyssey: Matt Damon’s first look picture out from Christopher Nolan’s multi-starrer epic

An exciting first picture from Christopher Nolan’s next movie, The Odyssey, has been revealed. It shows Matt Damon as the protagonist, Odysseus. Matt Damon in The Odyssey.

Damon has his back to the camera while dressed in a warrior’s robe, likely fresh off the battlefield after the Trojan War.

The all-star Universal Pictures production is an adaptation of Homer's Greek epic poem and features Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, and Jon Bernthal on the manifest, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"Homer's poem tells of the Greek hero King Odysseus and his tortuous, 10-year journey home to Ithaca after the Trojan War. The journey is filled with interruptions and influence from the gods (not to mention a few Cyclopes). The story also involves Odysseus's wife and grown son, who must contend with aggressive suitors who have designs on the throne," as per the outlet.

Although Nolan has not revealed many details, Mia Goth might be portraying a siren, a human-like creature with an enticing voice that seduced seafarers into drowning. In the story, Odysseus ties himself to a mast to withstand the sirens' call. Another option is that Goth is portraying a deity or a statue. Universal made no remark, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elliot Page, Himesh Patel, Bill Irwin and Samantha Morton will be seen as the supporting cast of The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan's adaptation of the epic poem by Homer.

One of the most iconic works of Western literature, Homer's 'The Odyssey' tells the story of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, and his perilous journey home following the Trojan War.

Along the way, Odysseus encounters divine forces, mythical creatures like the Cyclops Polyphemus, and the seductive Sirens.

The narrative explores themes of heroism, loyalty, intelligence, and perseverance in the face of overwhelming odds. It culminates with the hero's long-awaited reunion with his wife, Penelope.

'The Odyssey' is scheduled for release on July 17, 2026. (ANI)