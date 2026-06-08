Peddi actor Jagapathi Babu claims ‘bad reviews’ helped Ram Charan film achieve success: ‘Had to win twice’

The team of Peddi held a ‘thank you meet’ in Hyderabad on Monday to talk about the film’s box office performance over the weekend. Ram Charan, director Buchi Babu Sana and the film’s producer, presenter and distributor were present at the conference. Jagapathi Babu, who played a key role in the film, seemed to indirectly address the backlash for Janhvi Kapoor’s role and thanked those who gave the film ‘bad reviews’. (Also Read: Peddi producer talks about Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film's weak box office performance in Hindi amid backlash)

Jagapathi Babu says Peddi team fought and won twice

Ram Charan and Jagapathi Babu are co-stars in Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

At the event, Jagapathi seemed to address the backlash Peddi has received online over how Janhvi’s role was objectified in the film. He said, “Peddi adadu, poradadu, gelichadu. Gelichaka, Peddi team, release aina taravata, adalsi vachindi, malli poradalsi vachindi, malli gelicharu. Rendu sarlu gelavadam annadi ee okka aate ayuntadi bahusa. (Peddi played, struggled, won. Even after winning after its release, the Peddi team still had to play, still had to fight before winning. Maybe this is the only game where you had to win twice).”

He then claimed that the film’s subject was such that the audience could have panned it. “Keeping aside the ₹300 crore or ₹400 crore it has made, this film is so razor-edge that the person who bought a ₹300 ticket will decide its fate. We are such a vulnerable industry that our fate is in their thinking,” said Jagapathi, adding, “In such an industry, it’s not easy to get a producer for a story like this, let alone convince a star like Ram Charan to act in it. Had it gone sideways, people would’ve panned the film. But he (Ram) has shouldered the film well. He was not a man in this film; he was Superman, he was He-Man.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Later at the conference, Jagapathi took the mic to thank the media present there and the audience. He said, “To everybody, once again, thanks. And to those who wrote bad reviews, I thank you even more. Because you have unknowingly helped us a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later at the conference, Jagapathi took the mic to thank the media present there and the audience. He said, “To everybody, once again, thanks. And to those who wrote bad reviews, I thank you even more. Because you have unknowingly helped us a lot.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The backlash Peddi received {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The backlash Peddi received {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While the initial reviews of Buchi’s Peddi, which focused on the film’s overarching theme of identity and were favourable, soon chatter resumed about how Janhvi was hypersexualised in the film. Her character is even assaulted by the titular character, which is later passed off as love and romance. As everyone, from those in the film industry to the audience, reacted to the backlash, Buchi apologised and said the objectionable scenes would be removed from the film. Peddi grossed ₹233 crore worldwide in its first weekend.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON