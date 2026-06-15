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Peddi box office collection day 12: Ram Charan film sees another dip, crosses 218 crore

Peddi box office collection day 12: The sports drama stars Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. It is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Jun 15, 2026 10:09 pm IST
Written by Santanu Das
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Peddi box office collection day 12: Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3. The film arrived with high expectations. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it enjoyed a strong start at the box office in its first opening weekend. However, on weekdays, numbers dipped.

Peddi box office update

Peddi box office collection day 12: Ram Charan plays a cricket player in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

The latest update from Sacnilk states that Peddi collected 2.85 crore on its 12th day of release, which also marks its second Monday in theatres. It is the lowest single-day haul for the film. The film had a good opening, collecting 18.50 crore from its premieres and 51 crore on its opening day. Peddi brought in 26.90 crore on Friday, 29.10 crore on Saturday and 32.15 crore on its first Sunday. Last Monday, the film had earned 12.35 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to 259.59 crore and the total India net to 218.85 crore so far.

The film has performed better in Telugu than in Hindi and Tamil so far. Peddi has already become the highest-grossing South Indian and Telugu film for the year. It has also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla’s 181.85 crore net domestic collection.

About Peddi

Jagapathi Babu, who was right there during the discussion, also opened up about the intense pressure and scepticism that surrounded the film before and right after it hit theatres. "There was so much negativity," Jagapathi Babu recalled. “Even the people who wanted it guaranteed it wouldn't happen. I was disappointed. I thought it wouldn't meet my expectations at the start.”

 
ram charan box office janhvi kapoor
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