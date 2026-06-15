Peddi box office collection day 12: Ram Charan film sees another dip, crosses 218 crore

Peddi box office collection day 12: Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, was released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3. The film arrived with high expectations. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, it enjoyed a strong start at the box office in its first opening weekend. However, on weekdays, numbers dipped.

Peddi box office update

Peddi box office collection day 12: Ram Charan plays a cricket player in Buchi Babu Sana's film.

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The latest update from Sacnilk states that Peddi collected ₹2.85 crore on its 12th day of release, which also marks its second Monday in theatres. It is the lowest single-day haul for the film. The film had a good opening, collecting ₹18.50 crore from its premieres and ₹51 crore on its opening day. Peddi brought in ₹26.90 crore on Friday, ₹29.10 crore on Saturday and ₹32.15 crore on its first Sunday. Last Monday, the film had earned ₹12.35 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹259.59 crore and the total India net to ₹218.85 crore so far.

The film has performed better in Telugu than in Hindi and Tamil so far. Peddi has already become the highest-grossing South Indian and Telugu film for the year. It has also surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla’s ₹181.85 crore net domestic collection.

About Peddi

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{{^usCountry}} Peddi is a sports action drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi is a sports action drama written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The film tells the story of a man from a marginalised community living in a village without a name on the fringes of Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. When he gets the opportunity, he will go to any lengths to ensure his people are heard and have access to basic amenities through sports. While the film’s story received praise, the filmmakers received flak for objectifying Janhvi’s character. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film tells the story of a man from a marginalised community living in a village without a name on the fringes of Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh. When he gets the opportunity, he will go to any lengths to ensure his people are heard and have access to basic amenities through sports. While the film’s story received praise, the filmmakers received flak for objectifying Janhvi’s character. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After release, the director even admitted to actor Jagapathi Babu that the team had made a major mistake during editing. He explained, “We just can't afford such things with big movies. In the trailer, too many things were packed into one scene; it was just too much.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After release, the director even admitted to actor Jagapathi Babu that the team had made a major mistake during editing. He explained, “We just can't afford such things with big movies. In the trailer, too many things were packed into one scene; it was just too much.” {{/usCountry}}

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Jagapathi Babu, who was right there during the discussion, also opened up about the intense pressure and scepticism that surrounded the film before and right after it hit theatres. "There was so much negativity," Jagapathi Babu recalled. “Even the people who wanted it guaranteed it wouldn't happen. I was disappointed. I thought it wouldn't meet my expectations at the start.”

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