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Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan film crosses 96 crore, beats Chandu Champion lifetime haul

Peddi box office collection day 2: Buchi Babu Sana's Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer sports action drama saw a dip after strong opening. 

Jun 06, 2026 06:44 am IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, hit theatres on June 4 following paid premieres on June 3. The film opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics alike and registered a bumper opening at the box office, crossing the 50 crore mark in India on its first day. While collections witnessed a dip on Day 2, the film is steadily moving towards the 100 crore milestone.

Peddi box office collection day 2

Peddi box office collection day 2: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in a still from Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi.

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi has collected 26.90 crore net in India, taking its total domestic collection to 96.40 crore. The film registered an occupancy of 32.7% from 10,113 shows. It has beaten the lifetime collections of Kartik Aaryan's sports film Chandu Champion, which made 63.57 crore net in India.

Peddi’s performance in Hindi has been disappointing so far, despite the presence of cast members like Janhvi, Divyenndu and Boman Irani and the popularity of RRR (2022). On its second day, the film collected 23.39 crore from Telugu shows, versus 2.02 crore from Hindi shows.

Peddi brought in 18.50 crore from its premieres, registering a 72% occupancy from 847 shows. On its opening day, Thursday, the film had 12,412 shows and an occupancy of 45.5.%. But it brought in 51 crore. Peddi now has Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to contend with, which made 167.46 crore net in India.

Peddi is budgeted at more than 250 crore and has a breakeven target of 400-450 crore, according to trade analysts. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen how soon the film reaches its target. Peddi has to beat Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to take the top spot this year.

 
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