Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan film crosses 96 crore, beats Chandu Champion lifetime haul

Peddi box office collection day 2: Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, hit theatres on June 4 following paid premieres on June 3. The film opened to mixed-to-positive reviews from audiences and critics alike and registered a bumper opening at the box office, crossing the ₹50 crore mark in India on its first day. While collections witnessed a dip on Day 2, the film is steadily moving towards the ₹100 crore milestone.

Peddi box office collection day 2

Peddi box office collection day 2: Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in a still from Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi has collected ₹26.90 crore net in India, taking its total domestic collection to ₹96.40 crore. The film registered an occupancy of 32.7% from 10,113 shows. It has beaten the lifetime collections of Kartik Aaryan's sports film Chandu Champion, which made ₹63.57 crore net in India.

Peddi’s performance in Hindi has been disappointing so far, despite the presence of cast members like Janhvi, Divyenndu and Boman Irani and the popularity of RRR (2022). On its second day, the film collected ₹23.39 crore from Telugu shows, versus ₹2.02 crore from Hindi shows.

Peddi brought in ₹18.50 crore from its premieres, registering a 72% occupancy from 847 shows. On its opening day, Thursday, the film had 12,412 shows and an occupancy of 45.5.%. But it brought in ₹51 crore. Peddi now has Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par to contend with, which made ₹167.46 crore net in India.

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{{^usCountry}} Comparatively, Peddi is faring better than Ram Charan’s previous film Game Changer (2025), which had collected ₹72.60 crore net in India in two days. But it’s lagging far behind RRR, which had a whopping ₹216.7 crore two-day collection. But in terms of a solo release, Peddi is Ram’s highest opening yet. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Comparatively, Peddi is faring better than Ram Charan’s previous film Game Changer (2025), which had collected ₹72.60 crore net in India in two days. But it’s lagging far behind RRR, which had a whopping ₹216.7 crore two-day collection. But in terms of a solo release, Peddi is Ram’s highest opening yet. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Directed and written by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It also stars Shiva Rajkumar and Jagapathi Babu in key roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film tells the story of the titular character, Peddi (Ram), who finds a way to define himself through sport. It shows how he picks up multiple sports – cricket, kushti (wrestling) and sprinting – before he’s heard by the Indian government. While Peddi has been praised for tackling an important topic, it has also been criticised for the portrayal of Janhvi’s role, Achiyamma. {{/usCountry}}

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Peddi is budgeted at more than ₹250 crore and has a breakeven target of ₹400-450 crore, according to trade analysts. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen how soon the film reaches its target. Peddi has to beat Prabhas' The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu to take the top spot this year.

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