Mandana Karimi slams Boman Irani for ‘suddenly’ speaking about Iran in Donald Trump satire: ‘Where was this voice?’
After Boman Irani's satirical video on ‘meeting’ Donald Trump to broker peace gained traction, Mandana Karimi called out the actor for not speaking up sooner.
Actor-model Mandana Karimi, who was born Manizhe Karimi in Tehran, Iran, has been vocal about being on the US and Israel’s side since the West Asia conflict began. When Boman Irani made a satirical video about US President Donald Trump wanting to meet ‘Iranis’ to broker peace talks, she slammed him in the comments for being Parsi and not speaking up sooner. (Also Read: Boman Irani takes hilarious dig at Donald Trump who wants to meet Iranians amid West Asia conflict: ‘Bring gas cylinder’)
Mandana Karimi slams Boman Irani for not speaking up sooner
Under Boman’s video on Instagram, Mandana wrote, “Boman Irani sir ... suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran.Interesting timing. For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me we've lived it. We've spoken about it. But now ... there's a video. Now there's concern. Now there's humor about gas, about Trump, about "come to my house."”
She also added, “Sir, with all respect you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. That fire. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying? And now suddenly because it affects gas, politics, global talks there's commentary? I mean ... slow clap. Really. From silence to satire - that was fast. Anyway ... just an observation.”
While Boman did not respond to her comment, many others left her comments like, “darling it was just satire,” and “Crazy how people who haven’t lived in Iran for years suddenly become experts on ‘regime change’ conveniently aligning with US/Israel narratives too.” Explaining why she slammed him, she wrote, “And when someone ignores mass deaths, executions, and oppression but shows up for gas prices? That’s hypocrisy. Simple. But sure… now we care, right? Javid Shah. Payandeh Iran. (Long live the King. Long live Iran).”
Mandana also pointed out that she was born in Iran and lived under the current regime for 18 years, stating that she has ‘been arrested’ and ‘violated’. “I’ve lived through things you will never fully understand,” she wrote, slamming the naysayers, pointing out how her family still lives there.
What did Boman Irani say?
Boman took a hilarious dig at Trump in an Instagram video, where he said, “So, as you may know, it’s going viral that Mr Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis. And three people have been beckoned. Talks are happening with Smriti ji, Aruna Irani ji, and me, Boman Irani. So, I am ready. I am ready to do anything for peace.”
He also joked about feeding the US president dhansak, custard and other Parsi food at his Dadar Parsi Colony home if he flew down from Washington and brought along a ‘big cylinder’ amid the looming LPG crisis. Several actors commented under the video about how hilarious the video was.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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