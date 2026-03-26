Mandana Karimi slams Boman Irani for ‘suddenly’ speaking about Iran in Donald Trump satire: ‘Where was this voice?’

Actor-model Mandana Karimi, who was born Manizhe Karimi in Tehran, Iran, has been vocal about being on the US and Israel’s side since the West Asia conflict began. When Boman Irani made a satirical video about US President Donald Trump wanting to meet ‘Iranis’ to broker peace talks, she slammed him in the comments for being Parsi and not speaking up sooner. (Also Read: Boman Irani takes hilarious dig at Donald Trump who wants to meet Iranians amid West Asia conflict: ‘Bring gas cylinder’) Mandana Karimi asked Boman Irani to remember his Parsi roots and speak up for Iran.

Mandana Karimi slams Boman Irani for not speaking up sooner Under Boman’s video on Instagram, Mandana wrote, “Boman Irani sir ... suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran.Interesting timing. For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me we've lived it. We've spoken about it. But now ... there's a video. Now there's concern. Now there's humor about gas, about Trump, about "come to my house."”

She also added, “Sir, with all respect you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. That fire. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying? And now suddenly because it affects gas, politics, global talks there's commentary? I mean ... slow clap. Really. From silence to satire - that was fast. Anyway ... just an observation.”

While Boman did not respond to her comment, many others left her comments like, “darling it was just satire,” and “Crazy how people who haven’t lived in Iran for years suddenly become experts on ‘regime change’ conveniently aligning with US/Israel narratives too.” Explaining why she slammed him, she wrote, “And when someone ignores mass deaths, executions, and oppression but shows up for gas prices? That’s hypocrisy. Simple. But sure… now we care, right? Javid Shah. Payandeh Iran. (Long live the King. Long live Iran).”

Mandana also pointed out that she was born in Iran and lived under the current regime for 18 years, stating that she has ‘been arrested’ and ‘violated’. “I’ve lived through things you will never fully understand,” she wrote, slamming the naysayers, pointing out how her family still lives there.