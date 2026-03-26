Boman Irani takes hilarious dig at Donald Trump who wants to meet Iranians amid West Asia conflict: ‘Bring gas cylinder’
Amid the West Asia conflict, Boman Irani couldn't help but take a dig at US President Donald Trump who wanted to talk to the Iranians.
The West Asia conflict between US-Israel and Iran has resulted in ripples across other regions like the UAE and India despite no direct involvement. Amid reports that Donald Trump claims to be holding ‘peace talks’ with the Iranians, Boman Irani took a hilarious dig at the US President. He jokingly agreed to broker peace with the help of Smriti Irani and Aruna Irani.
The ‘Iranis’ ot Bollywood to broker peace
Boman posted a video on his Instagram, which he captioned, “The Iranis are ready for peace talks with Mr. Donald Trump.” In the video, he says, “So, as you may know, it’s going viral that Mr Donald Trump wants to speak to the Iranis. And three people have been beckoned. Talks are happening with Smriti ji, Aruna Irani ji, and me, Boman Irani. So, I am ready. I am ready to do anything for peace.”
He also added, “I have only one problem, I won’t go to Washington. I think it would be best if Trump sahab and his delegation come to Dadar Parsi Colony. We'll feed them dhansak, custard and other food. But if they bring along a big gas cylinder, I think it’ll make life very smooth for all of us.” Boman ended the video with a sarcastic smile and a thumbs-up.
Internet reacts
Even celebrities couldn’t help but crack up at Boman’s sense of humour. “Epicccc,” wrote Sameera Reddy with numerous laughter emojis. “Bigly of you sir,” wrote Siddharth with a salute emoji. Farhan Akhtar and Ricky Kej cracked up in the comments, as did many others. German-born actor Suzanne Bernert wrote, “Boman...too good yaar.” Allu Arjun’s wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, Priyamani and several others liked the post.
Kunal Vijaykar also wanted to tag along, writing, “Hahahahahah. Can I also come…. Not for Trump… just for the Dhansak and Custer!!” “This was hilarious,” commented one Instagram user, while another wrote, “Sir full aura farming and all.” One person even thought, “what a great idea!!!” while another called him, “The BEST.” An Instagram user even vowed to send the video to their Iranian friends, writing, “Good one. I'm sending this to all my Iranian friends.”
Recent work
Boman debuted as a director in 2025 with The Mehta Boys, starring himself, Avinash Tiwary, and Shreya Chaudhry. He also played key roles in Detective Sherdil and Tanvi the Great. He kicked off this year by starring in The Raja Saab with Prabhas. He now has Raja Shivaji with Riteish Deshmukh and Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 lined up.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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