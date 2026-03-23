A Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spinoff in the pipeline? Smriti Irani clears the air

Social media has been abuzz with speculation about the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi universe potentially expanding with a spinoff centred on two characters from the newer generation. However, actor and former Union minister Smriti Irani has firmly put the rumours to rest, clarifying that she is not associated with any other television project at present. Politician-actor Smriti Irani recently made her comeback on the small screen with the reboot of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. (PTI)

Smriti Irani reacts Over the weekend, several reports suggested that Star Plus is preparing to expand its primetime lineup with a new series titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, which they claimed will be a spin-off connected to its flagship show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

The report read, “The series will focus on the characters Vrinda and Angad, played by Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti. Their storyline will branch out from the parent show, offering viewers a deeper look into their journey… Production work is underway, with additional cast members joining as the show moves closer to its premiere.”

Soon, the news grabbed everyone’s attention and began circulating across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Smriti also stumbled across one such post, which stated that the reported spin-off is likely to bring a "modern perspective to evolving relationships”.

That’s when Smriti reacted to the buzz and set the record straight. Taking to the comment section, Smriti wrote, “May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”

“No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed,” added the actor turned politician.