A Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi spinoff in the pipeline? Smriti Irani clears the air
Over the weekend, several reports suggested that a new series is being planned, which they claimed will be a spinoff to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
Social media has been abuzz with speculation about the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi universe potentially expanding with a spinoff centred on two characters from the newer generation. However, actor and former Union minister Smriti Irani has firmly put the rumours to rest, clarifying that she is not associated with any other television project at present.
Smriti Irani reacts
Over the weekend, several reports suggested that Star Plus is preparing to expand its primetime lineup with a new series titled Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain, which they claimed will be a spin-off connected to its flagship show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.
The report read, “The series will focus on the characters Vrinda and Angad, played by Tanisha Mehta and Rohit Suchanti. Their storyline will branch out from the parent show, offering viewers a deeper look into their journey… Production work is underway, with additional cast members joining as the show moves closer to its premiere.”
Soon, the news grabbed everyone’s attention and began circulating across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Smriti also stumbled across one such post, which stated that the reported spin-off is likely to bring a "modern perspective to evolving relationships”.
That’s when Smriti reacted to the buzz and set the record straight. Taking to the comment section, Smriti wrote, “May want to check PR content with authorities that have IP rights. I am not associated with any other show except Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.”
“No spin-off program is authorised for my engagement legally, which entitles use of my image and/or personality. Do check so that viewers are not misinformed,” added the actor turned politician.
More about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was a highly popular TV serial that ran on Star Plus from 2000 to 2008. The show was such a massive success that people changed their viewing habits to match the show’s timings. Smriti Irani’s Tulsi Virani became the symbol of the ‘perfect’ Indian daughter-in-law. The reboot began airing last year. Along with Smriti, the show also brought back Amar Upadhyay as Mihir.
Created by Ektaa Kapoor again, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 features actors like Ketki Dave, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, and Shakti Anand reprising their roles, with Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Tanisha Mehta as the new additions.
Unlike the original, which ran for 1833 episodes over eight years, the reboot is a limited series of 150 episodes. The show premiered on 29 July 2025 on Star Plus and is also available digitally on JioHotstar.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
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