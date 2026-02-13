Inside OG Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 26th year reunion hosted by Smriti Irani: ‘Childhood in one frame’

“A night to remember,” wrote Gauri as she posted happy pictures of the cast having a ball together. Ashlesha Thakur, Apara Mehta, Hiten Tejwani, and Sumeet Sachdev, along with others, also attended the reunion. Her Reel quickly drew attention, with numerous fans leaving comments like, “The OG gang of kyunki .....karan-nandini (hiten-gauri) are forever my fav pair,” and “And our childhood is in one frame.”

The original cast of the long-running television show, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, reunited for dinner hosted by Smriti Irani . Numerous cast members, including Gauri Pradhan, Ritu Chaudhry Seth, and Tuhinaa Vohra, took to Instagram to share photos and videos from the reunion. Fans of the show couldn’t keep calm as they saw all their favourites together.

An emotional Ritu also posted pictures and videos, writing, “Some bonds transcend borders of time… distance…space….These are those bonds… woven into the fabric of all our beings…This show was not just some work that we all did.. but an actual emotion for all of us…And an emotion because such beautiful beings came together to create magic…Thank you people for ‘You’. @smritiiraniofficial you are just love, thank you for such a beautiful evening. #kyunkisaasbhikabhibahuthi Forever!!!!”

Tuhinaa posted a series of pictures and videos as she went down memory lane. Posting a video of Ashlesha and Sandeep Baswana, she wrote, “Ashlesha and Baswana met on the sets of Kyunki, fell in love immediately, and only a short 25 years later, got married. Kyunki pyar mein pachees saal kab nikal jaate hain, pata hi nahi chalta (Because you never know when 25 years pass when in love).”

She also wrote, “26 years ago we all shared one small makeup room. The show ran for many years. It was like growing up together. Naturally, in that intimate space, we ended up getting to know a lot about each others' lives. We learned about life, boys, work. Like kids raised in the same home, we were steadfast in standing up for each other.”

Season 2 of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi premiered in July last year, sparking a wave of nostalgia among fans. The show airs daily at 10:30 PM on Star Plus and is available to stream on JioHotstar. When the show first began airing, numerous fans took to social media to share how much they had missed the show.