Ashlesha Savant (41) marries Sandeep Baswana (47); Smriti Irani says she 'breathed down their necks to marry’

Television actors Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on 16 November. Ashlesha, 41, and Sandeep, 47, had been in a relationship for 23 years and had been living together. As they shared their dreamy wedding photographs, their Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani penned a long note expressing her excitement over their marriage. Smriti Irani showers love as Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana get married,

Smriti Irani expresses happiness over Ashlesha and Sandeep's marriage

On Monday, Smriti took to Instagram and, sharing a photo of Ashlesha and Sandeep from their wedding, wrote, “Some love stories take the most interesting turns. They begin not with rituals, but with realism. They promise nothing except companionship. They bring nothing to the table except the honest truth that love may ebb with time, but friendship doesn’t. And from that truth begins a beautiful — albeit different — journey.”

She further recalled how she used to ask them to get married and added, “Ashlesha and Sandeep have always been that way: different, unconventional, wonderfully their own. Madly in love, deeply in sync, and constantly driving friends like me up the wall as we kept breathing down their necks to get married. Well… it seems irritating idiots like me finally got their way! So happy to see them now bound by love and celebrating it through rituals.”

Ashlesha showered love on Smriti and commented, “We love you more than you will ever know. You were a part of our love story. I can and will never forget our bond. Thank you for your blessing. This is such a beautiful blessing. We are speechless. I wish I could hug you tight right now and give you unstoppable kisses.”

Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana’s relationship

Ashlesha and Sandeep first met on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2002. While Sandeep essayed the role of Smriti’s on-screen son, Sahil Virani, Ashlesha played her daughter-in-law in the show. Sandeep once revealed that Ashlesha used to spend some nights at his house as her home was far from the set, and gradually their bond blossomed into love. They have now been together for 23 years.

Speaking about their decision to finally get married, Sandeep told The Times of India, “Ashlesha and I visited Vrindavan in April and felt a deep connection with the Radha Krishna temples there. That trip inspired us to get married after being together for 23 years. Our parents are the happiest — they’ve been waiting for this for a long time. We wanted to keep it simple, and what better than getting married in a Lord Krishna temple.”

The couple shared their wedding pictures on social media and penned a note about entering a new chapter in their lives.