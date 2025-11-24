Anupamaa's Ashlesha Savant ties the knot with Sandeep Baswana after 23 years of relationship, shares dreamy wedding pics

Actor Ashlesha Savant, known for her roles in shows like Anupamaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has stepped into a beautiful new chapter of her life. The actor tied the knot with her longtime partner, actor Sandeep Baswana, in a dreamy, intimate wedding ceremony. She shared the heartwarming pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse of their special day. Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana shared their dreamy wedding pics on social media.

Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana's wedding pics

On Sunday, both Ashlesha and Sandeep took to Instagram, sharing their wedding pictures in a heartwarming update in a joint post. For the ceremony, Ashlesha opted for a simple yet elegant pink saree, while Sandeep looked dashing in a baby pink kurta-pyjama paired with a matching jacket.

Sharing the pictures, the newlywed couple wrote, “And just like that, we stepped into a new chapter as Mr & Mrs… Tradition found its way into our hearts. We are filled with gratitude for all the blessings. ❤️❤️🧿 #justmarried #grateful #us.” According to Times of India, the couple got married on 16 November at the Chandrodaya Temple in Vrindavan in a private ceremony attended only by family.

Talking about their wedding, Sandeep told the publication, “Ashlesha and I visited Vrindavan in April and felt a deep connection with the Radha Krishna temples there. That trip inspired us to get married after being together for 23 years. Our parents are the happiest; they’ve been waiting for this for a long time. We wanted to keep it simple, and what better than getting married in a Lord Krishna temple?”

Ashlesha Savant and Sandeep Baswana’s relationship

The couple first met on the sets of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in 2002, where Ashlesha played Teesha Mehta Virani and Sandeep played Sahil Virani. They once revealed that because Ashlesha’s home was far from the set, she would sometimes stay at Sandeep’s place, and their bond soon became inseparable. They have been living together for a long time now.

Ashlesha is currently part of the television show Jhanak, which also stars Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja, Riya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Twinkle Arora and Rajveer Singh in key roles. The show airs daily on StarPlus and is available to stream on JioHotstar. Before this, Ashlesha has been a part of Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa, wherein she played a negative character of Anuj (Gaurav Khanna)'s sister-in-law, Barkha.

Sandeep, meanwhile, was last seen in the 2024 show Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udann. He is yet to announce his next project.