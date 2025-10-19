Anupamaa's cast calls out Smriti Irani for ‘demeaning’ Rupali Ganguly, dismissing show as competition: ‘Not expected’

After 17 years, Ektaa Kapoor’s iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned to television this year. The show was pitted against Rupali Ganguly’s hit series Anupamaa, which consistently secures the top position on the TRP charts. However, in a recent interview, Smriti Irani dismissed Anupamaa as competition to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and her comments have left the Anupamaa cast disappointed. Smriti Irani's comments on Kyunki and Anupamaa's comparison didn't go well with the cast of Rupali Ganguly's show.

Anupamaa cast lashes out on Smriti Irani for her comments

Several cast members from Anupamaa reacted to Smriti’s interview clip and expressed their disapproval. Actor Alpana Buch, who plays Baa in the show, said, “Honourable Smriti ji, this was not expected from you.” Actor Milloni Kapadia, who portrays Kinjal, wrote, “Breaks my heart to see our love not getting reciprocated.”

Actor Jaswir Kaur, who plays Rupali Ganguly’s friend in Anupamaa, commented, “Is this a midway conversation, or did I hear the question wrongly? Why are you even comparing two different shows from different eras on the same channel? One was the most famous show 25 years ago along with a few others, and one is the current hit running for five years. Yes, there is no comparison, yet they’re being compared… hmmm.”

Zalak Desai, who plays Khyati Patel Kothari in the series, also reacted to Smriti’s remarks about her comparison with Rupali. She said, “Sarabhai vs Sarabhai was a great show, made a comeback, and is still remembered. Nobody here has just started out! Truly, there’s no comparison! The numbers speak for themselves.”

Krutika Desai, who plays Anupamaa’s daughter Pakhi, commented, “The show and @rupaliganguly ji haven’t just started something! If you’ve been in the industry, you must know Rupali ji has been part of the entertainment industry for longer than you, @smritiiraniofficial. The question was about two shows competing, not about your political career. Let’s have a healthy competition and uplift the show without demeaning the artist who is its face. Smriti ma’am, you’ve been an idol to everyone, but that doesn’t mean someone else can’t be one too! One should accept that gracefully. Cheers to my on-screen mum, @rupaliganguly — Anupamaa.” Rupali Ganguly herself has yet to respond to Smriti’s comments.

What Smriti Irani said

In an interview with India Today, when asked about Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi being compared to Anupamaa, Smriti said, “When somebody reaches number 30 in terms of TRPs, then you can be our competition, right? We were there 25 years ago. If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we’ll talk about competition. If you’ve been a three-time MP, a cabinet minister for a decade, a BJP person for 25 years — if you want to compete, you have to be fair to everybody in the so-called competitive sphere.”

She added, “Do you measure up on all these standards? Then compete. You can’t have somebody who’s just started something and say, ‘Compete with Smriti Irani.’ The competition, or even referring to such a competition, is unfair because you’ll never get to 30. And you’ll never be consistently number one for eight years, which we were. The fact that we’ve had competitive mediums and yet managed to come back after 25 years is remarkable.”

About Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Anupamaa

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi returned to television after 17 years. It first aired in 2000 and entertained audiences for eight years. The reboot revisits themes of family, love, and sacrifice, infused with modern values and contemporary social dynamics. The show is said to be a limited series.

On the other hand, Anupamaa, which first aired in 2020, quickly gained immense popularity with Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of a homemaker’s journey from self-sacrifice to self-realisation striking a deep chord with audiences. The show continues to top the TRP charts, making it one of Indian television’s most loved dramas.