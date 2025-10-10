Rupali Ganguly: I'm pampered to the hilt on Karwa Chauth

Actor Rupali Ganguly and businessman husband Ashwin K Verma are all set to ring in Karwa Chauth 2025, a festival the couple looks forward to every year. Rupali Ganguly and Ashwin K Verma

Rupali says, "I've seen how my in-laws enjoyed celebrating Karwa Chauth and it's a legacy I want to continue. I've been shooting for the past five years but the team lets me go home early so I can break my fast. I've been to Karwa Chauth parties, but it's a special moment shared by the husband and wife, best celebrated at home. My son Rudransh holds the thali, so he's also part of the celebrations. It's a beautiful ritual right from the sargi, to baya, katha and dressing up in red attire." The Anupamaa actor and leading TV face adds that this year, her co-actor has gifted her a beautiful red sari that she will wear on Karwa Chauth.

Sharing memories of Karwa Chauth as a new bride she recalls, "Memories of my first Karwa Chauth are that my father-in-law helped me prepare. He got my sargi- ghee ki mathri, seviyan and many such delicacies. This is my second Karwa Chauth without my mother-in-law but my sisters-in law get on a video call and we wish each other. There's nothing regressive about it, it's beautiful and noone forces you to do it, it' something we observe by choice."

Her favourite part of the festival is the pampering she recieves from the special men in her life. "Ashwin is a fantastic cook and he prepares all my favourite food on Karwa Chauth. I'm pampered to the hilt both by my husband and son Rudransh. We also enjoy waiting for moon sighting. It's a beautiful tradition to fast for your spouse's long life and I get emotional about anything related to tradition and culture," she says.

While fasting during shoots can get difficult, the actor says, “So many women go to work while fasting, homemakers manage household duties. I dont feel I'm doing anything special though it can get a tad difficult. I'm blessed that I'm working and its been scientifically proven fasting is good for the body so it's something I do happily. Karwa Chauth celebrates your partner and the bond you share. It's beautiful.”