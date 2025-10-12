Smriti Irani rubbishes reports about shooting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 with Z+ security: ‘Had a hearty laugh’

Actor-politician Smriti Irani made her comeback to the small screen with the reboot of her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi earlier this year. However, reports had surfaced claiming that Smriti would be filming the Ektaa Kapoor show under strict security protocols with a Z+ security cover. Now, during her appearance on an episode of The Bombay Journey on Mashable India’s YouTube channel, Smriti has reacted to the speculation. Smriti Irani returned as Tulsi in Ektaa Kapoor's show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot.

Smriti Irani on having Z+ security while shooting Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti dismissed the reports and spoke about how the news of her shooting with tight security had surprised her. She said, “I was really surprised when this news about me was circulated, that I would be shooting under Z security, with tight protection. I had a hearty laugh.”

She further revealed that she only received any special treatment on set when the Mashable team visited. Smriti shared, “The umbrella guy suddenly appeared with an umbrella near me. Apparently, the production team thought that showing some grandeur was necessary. I was like, ‘What is happening? Nothing like this has ever happened to me before!’”

In May, India Forums had reported that Smriti would be shooting for Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi under high security. A source told the portal, “The mobile phones of everyone on set, excluding Amar sir, Smriti ma’am and Ekta ma’am, will be taped. Everyone will be barred from using their phones. Smriti is also shooting with heavy security, and everyone on set will have to adhere to the strict security protocols laid down.”

About the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot

After almost 17 years, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, one of Indian television’s most iconic shows, has made a grand comeback. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the series brings back the beloved lead pair — Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir — along with a new generation of characters played by Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi. Unlike the original, which ran for 1833 episodes over eight years, the reboot has been designed as a limited series of 150 episodes. The show premiered on 29 July 2025 on Star Plus and is also available digitally on JioHotstar. Despite tough competition from Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, the show has managed to maintain its position among the top-rated programmes on the TRP charts.