Smriti Irani says Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa is not competition for Kyunki reboot: ‘You’ll never be number 1 for 8 years'

After 17 years, Ektaa Kapoor brought back the iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in July this year. The series also marked actor and politician Smriti Irani’s return to the screen as her legendary character, Tulsi. The reboot instantly evoked nostalgia among viewers. However, upon release, it was pitted against another long-running and top-rated show, Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa, which consistently dominates the TRP charts. In a recent interview with India Today, Smriti addressed the ongoing comparisons between the two. Smriti Irani calls Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's comparison to Anupamaa 'unfair'.

Smriti Irani on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's comparison to Anupamaa

Smriti recalled how Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi achieved record-breaking TRPs as high as 30 when it first aired in 2000, and explained that the show’s legacy stands beyond any competition. She said, “So when somebody gets to number 30 in terms of TRPs, then you can be our competition, right? We were there 25 years ago. If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we will talk about competition. If you have been a three-time MP, a cabinet minister for a decade, a BJP person for 25 years — if you want to compete, you have to be fair to everybody in the so-called competitive sphere.”

She further called all the talk about competition with Rupali’s Anupamaa “foolhardy” and added, “Do you measure up on all these standards? Then compete. You can’t have somebody who’s just started something and say, ‘Compete with Smriti Irani.’ The competition, or even referring to such a competition, is unfair, because you’ll never get to 30. And you’ll never be consistently number one for eight years, which we were. The fact that we’ve had competitive mediums and yet managed to come back after 25 years, that’s remarkable.”

About Anupmaa and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot

Anupamaa continues to top the TRP charts with Rupali Ganguly’s portrayal of a homemaker’s journey from self-sacrifice to self-realisation. The show has resonated deeply with audiences, remaining a fan favourite for the last five years. Smriti’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi first aired in 2000 and ran successfully for eight years. Ektaa Kapoor’s reboot brings back the beloved themes of family, love, and sacrifice, infused with modern values and contemporary social dynamics. The limited series also stars Amar Upadhyay, Rohit Suchanti, Tanisha Mehta, Shagun Sharma, and Aman Gandhi in key roles.