‘Jai Shri Krishna, Tulsi Ji’: Bill Gates makes his debut on Indian TV in new promo of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

In an unexpected crossover, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has made a virtual appearance in the popular Indian television show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, starring Smriti Irani as Tulsi Virani. Bill Gates collaborates with Indian television in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, emphasizing health initiatives for mothers and children.

Maker's share new Kyunki promo with Bill Gates

The promo clip shared by Star Plus on its social media, features Tulsi on a video call with Gates, who greets her with a warm "Namaste Tulsi ji, Jai Shri Krishna." Tulsi reciprocates with her signature greeting, "Jai Shri Krishna," leading to a exchange that has captivated audiences.

The caption of the promo read, "Iss baar #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi ki kahaani ke beech, ek naya rishta jud raha hai — sehat ka, samvedna ka, aur badlaav ka. Aur iss kahani mein jude hain duniya ke sabse bade changemaker — Bill Gates,ek soch ke saath: har maa aur har bachcha rahe surakshit aur swasth. Do alag duniyaan, ek hi maqsad ke saath — maa aur bachche ki sehat, har ghar tak pahunchani hai. Mr Bill Gates aur humari Tulsi ke iss vishay par vichaar jaanne ke liye dekhiye (This time, amidst the story of #KyunkiSaasBhiKabhiBahuThi, a new relationship is forming — one of health, compassion, and change. And joining this story is one of the world’s biggest changemakers — Bill Gates, with a vision: that every mother and child stays safe and healthy. Two different worlds, united by one goal — to bring health for mothers and children to every home. Watch to hear Mr. Bill Gates and our Tulsi share their thoughts on this important issue.)

Smriti earlier described Bill's participation as a "historic moment" for Indian entertainment, emphasising the significance of bringing global figures into mainstream Indian media.

Bill's cameo is part of a special storyline promoting maternal and child health, aligning with his philanthropic efforts through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This marks his second appearance on a television show, following his cameo in the American series The Big Bang Theory.

Fans react

Fans have expressed their excitement on social media, with many praising the unique blend of global and Indian pop culture. One social media user wrote, "What a power move! Now that’s a crossover no one saw coming. Awesome!". Another fan wrote, "Wow!! Tulsi and Bill Gates in one frame of purpose — that’s a powerful combo!A message that connects generations — health, empathy, and change. So proud! Decades later and still ruling hearts — @smritiiraniofficial mam, your aura is unmatched!". A third Insta user wrote, "So proud of you @ektarkapoor @smritiiraniofficial ..Only you guys make this happen !!"

The episode featuring Bill, is set to air on 23 October on Star Plus and will be available for streaming on JioHotstar.