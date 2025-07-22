Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan introduce us to Mihir and Tulsi’s children

After Smriti Irani’s first look as Tulsi Virani and the announcement video of the new Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, makers dropped a behind the scenes clip from the set. This video hit fans with a wave of nostalgia as we witnessed Smriti aka Tulsi once again with Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani, Hiten Tejwani as Karan Virani and Gauri Pradhan as Nandini Virani. It was a heartwarming feeling to see the old star cast, all together after 25 long years. But Ekta Kapoor’s show will also star new actors, who will be seen as the next generation of the Viranis. Much to our delight, the OG star cast has now unveiled the new team. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi star cast, old and new

In the new promo, the doors of Shanti Niketan open up for audiences once again and this time we are welcomed by Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan. The two talk about the next generation of the onscreen family which will be taking the story forward in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, under the guidance of the OG Virani family. The first is actor Rohit Suchanti, who will be playing the role of Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay’s onscreen son Angad Virani. Their other son is Hrithik Virani, played by Aman Gandhi. Mihir and Tulsi also have a beautiful daughter named Pari Virani, portrayed by Shagun Sharma.

Some fans are quite excited to meet the new star cast. For instance, one social media user shared, “New Generation, New Cast But With Old Cast That's Only Possible In KSBKBT 2 ❤️❤️❤️.” However, most netizens are more eager to witness Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan’s onscreen love story again. One such comment read, “Thanks for bringing Hiten-Gauri together.... best couple.... want to see their romance in the show,” whereas a fan shared, “I HOPE SOON EKTA KAPOOR WILL SHOW US KARAN NANDINI MODERN DAY ROMANCE AND LOVE STORY 🙏🏼🤞.” A comment even read, “Excited to hiten-gauri's magnetic chemistry as karan-nandini again @hitentejwani @gpradhan ❤️❤️.”

Are you looking forward to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’s premiere on July 29?