Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 release date announced: Here's when you can watch Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Ranvir Shorey film

"The much-loved cult classic film #KhoslaKaGhosla is officially making a comeback with its sequel, #KhoslaKaGhosla2, which arrives in cinemas on 28 Aug 2026 [#RakshaBandhan]. Directed by Prashant Bhagia, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath," it also read.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a poster which had the release date on it. The film will release on August 28. The caption read, “CULT CLASSIC RETURNS – KHOSLA KA GHOSLA 2 TO RELEASE ON 28 AUG 2026…”

Fans can heave a sigh of relief as the makers of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 have announced the release date of the upcoming film. The movie will release this year in August on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, as per the film's team.

About 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla The original film Khosla Ka Ghosla, released in 2006, was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. It became a cult favourite for its light-hearted story and strong performances. The film talked about issues such as property scams and family conflicts in a simple yet funny way. The film featured Anupam Kher, Vinay Pathak, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvinn Dabass, and Tara Sharma in key roles.

More about Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 In January this year, Anupam Kher shared that he wrapped a schedule for Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. He had expressed deep gratitude to the entire team. In a special nod to the project, Anupam posted a video on Instagram featuring glimpses from the film's sets, showcasing the actor in his beloved character, Khosla.

Joining him in the photo were his co-stars Ranvir Shorey, Kiran Juneja, and Parvinn Dabass - the ones who portrayed the iconic Khosla family in the first film. Actor Tara Sharma, who was a part of the original film, also joined the cast for the upcoming sequel. Boman Irani, who will reprise his character as Khurana, also featured in the video.

"SCHEDULE WRAP OF #KKG2!! As I finish 90% of my work for #KhoslaKaGhosla2 my heart is full of gratitude! It has been an exhausting but an EXHILARATING experience! This is going to be an EPIC sequel to an OG #CultClassic! This time the con is bigger than the biggest! A huge Thank you to each and every cast member (You ALL are Great), all the technicians, writers, director, producers and unit members for their love, warmth and support! Looking forward to meeting you again. Happy rest of the shooting!! Love always!" Anupam had written.

Khosla Ka Ghosla has been directed by Prashant Bhagia. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Savita Raj Hiremath, and Raj Hiremath.