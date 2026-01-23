Parvinn Dabass reveals Dibakar Banerjee didn’t think he fit the role for Khosla Ka Ghosla; calls part 2 a 'path-breaker'

More than a decade later, the affection for Khosla Ka Ghosla remains unmatched, and the sequel has already got fans buzzing with excitement. Talking about the buzz, Parvin said, “It’s incredible to see the kind of love it still gets. People are genuinely excited to see the characters again and to understand their progression. Even today, people tell us they’ve watched the film 10–15 times. They remember the dialogues. It’s like a community now, and that’s really amazing.”

Parvin believes some stories naturally call for continuation. “I’ve always felt that there are certain films where you want to see the characters grow,” he says. “So there was excitement, but also curiosity, because it’s such a cult film. The audience also wants the sequel to live up to the original, and that responsibility is always there,” he said when asked about his reaction to the sequel.

Sequels are something that audiences are almost always genuinely excited about, and Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is certainly one of them. With Anupam Kher recently sharing pictures from the film’s set, anticipation around the sequel is steadily building, and fans have already started showering love. Actor Parvinn Dabass , who plays Anupam Kher’s son Cherry Ghosla in the film, opened up about revisiting one of Hindi cinema’s most loved worlds, the legacy of the original film, and why this sequel feels both exciting and deeply emotional.

Some of Parvinn’s best memories are from off set. “Anupam ji always kept everyone together,” he recalls warmly. “We used to play word games on set, and we still do it now. It has become a tradition now.”

Parvinn assures fans that the sequel stays true to its roots. “It’s a very fresh script. The characterisation remains the same, but the journey is new,” he says. “It’s exciting, it’s fun, and it’s also going to be an emotional ride.”

He adds, “It became one of my landmark films. Even today, people recognise me for it. I feel fortunate to have not one, but two cult films to my credit—Monsoon Wedding and Khosla Ka Ghosla. Both films, in their own way, changed Indian cinema and took it forward.”

For Parvinn, the film was also deeply personal. “My character was very different from the rest of the family. He was the introvert, the fish out of water,” he says. “He didn’t have too many funny lines, but he was the strong, silent one. It was very much about the father-son relationship, so I had to approach it in a deeper way. There was a lot of work involved, and it was an amazing process. I’m grateful that the work was appreciated.”

According to Parvinn, the film’s timelessness is key to its longevity. “It was way ahead of its time, and that’s why it has lasted so long. It’s also a very timeless film,” he explains. “Some dialogues like ‘Party or Broker’ have become part of the cultural legacy. They’re used casually in everyday conversations now.”

On almost not being cast in the film Interestingly, Parvinn reveals that director Dibakar Banerjee was initially not keen on casting him. “Dibakar didn’t think I would be appropriate for the role,” he says candidly. “It was the assistant director who suggested my name. I auditioned, and then they disappeared for three months. They auditioned many others and couldn’t decide.”

When they finally called him back, Dibakar was blunt. “He told me, ‘I wasn’t in favour of casting you. I don’t think you can do the role, but Jatin insisted I meet you.’ I said, ‘Thanks for doing me the favour,’” Parvinn laughs. After an improv session, everything changed. “After five or six minutes, Dibakar said, ‘I haven’t seen a character like this before, but now that you’ve performed it this way, this is how I see the character—and I want you to do it.’ I joked that I’d think about it, but of course, I went ahead and did it.”

On reuniting with Anupam Kher and Boman Irani Parvinn speaks highly of his co-stars. “I’ve stayed in touch with both Anupam ji and Boman Irani. I’ve done a couple of films with Anupam ji, and it’s always wonderful working with him,” he says. “They’re both fabulous actors. They push each other to do their best and also push everyone around them. There’s always a great atmosphere of learning and helping each other, and I feel lucky to be around them.”

On watching the film in theatres With strong anticipation surrounding the sequel, Parvinn feels it’s a film meant for the big screen. “There’s a huge amount of excitement, and that will make people want to come to theatres,” he says. “It’s a community film, you want to watch it with everyone. Khosla Ka Ghosla is the kind of film that should be experienced in a theatre. I believe it will once again be a path-breaker for slice-of-life films on the big screen.”

Dibakar Banerjee’s 2006 film Khosla Ka Ghosla was a critical and commercial success. Anupam Kher played Kamal Kishore Khosla, a middle-class Delhiite who, along with his family, tries to reclaim their land that has been seized by a builder, Khurana, essayed by Boman Irani. The film won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi. The sequel is currently under production, with Ravi Kishan joining the cast