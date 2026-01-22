Shocked Anupam Kher says ‘aesa nhi karte’ after son Sikandar Kher hits him on his face, he replies: ‘Kya karoge aap’

When he realised Sikandar was about to hit him, he said, "Zada zor se laga na, ulte haath ka marunga, naak pe teri, naak tod dunga (If I get hurt badly, I'll slap you on your nose and break it)." In the clip, Sikandar next hit him on his cheek, leaving Anupam shocked as he clutched his face. Sikandar said, "Kya karoge aap (What will you)?" He hit him again. Anupam next repeated a line from one of his films with the late Dilip Kumar.

During the conversation, Anupam also mentioned that one side of his cheek was numb after his tooth was removed. Sikandar spoke a line about a person hitting their father with the back of their hand. As he placed his hand near Anupam's face while trying to hit him, he asked, "Kya karne wala hai (What are you about to do)?"

Actor Sikandar Kher shared a video featuring his father, Anupam Kher , in which he also hit him on his cheek. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Sikandar posted a clip in which he said Anupam had a tooth removed.

Anupam stops Sikandar from hitting him After some time, when Sikandar again wanted to hit him, Anupam turned away his face and said, "Nahi nahi nahi beta (No no no son)." When Sikandar insisted, he grabbed his hand and said, "Aesa nahi karate. Mat kar (You shouldn't do this. Don't do it)." Sikandar next gently brushed Anupam's cheek. When Sikandar said he would post the video on Instagram, Anupam said, "You're not going to post this. It's a personal thing between us."

Anupam and Sikandar next spoke about Javed Akhtar. The veteran actor then shared that Javed's daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, cast him in a guest appearance in one of her films, but then deleted the sequence. He added that he was selected for the role of Mogambo in the 1987 film Mr India, but Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor removed him from the film.

After some banter and chat, Sikandar ended the video. Sharing the video, Anupam said, "For Javed Akhtar (uncle), Boney Kapoor, Amrish Puri (legend), Anil Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur (uncle) … enjoy #KherSaab after his tooth removal."