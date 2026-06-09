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Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana admits ‘a few shots from Janhvi Kapoor’s track turned misleading', confirms removing them

Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana talked about the backlash for hypersexualistion of Janhvi Kapoor's character in film, revealing he has removed the scenes. 

Jun 09, 2026 12:55 pm IST
Written by Riya Sharma
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The makers of Ram Charan's sports action drama Peddi have been facing criticism over the alleged hypersexualisation of Janhvi Kapoor's character in the film. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana issued an apology and has now revealed that some of the controversial scenes have been removed from the film.

Buchi Babu Sana confirms removing Janhvi Kapoor's controversial scenes from Peddi

Buchi Babu Sana says controversial Janhvi Kapoor scenes from Peddi removed.

In an interview with Screen, Buchi Babu Sana addressed the criticism surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's character, Achiyyamma, and her romantic track with Ram Charan's Peddi. Sharing his perspective, the filmmaker said, "In my opinion, a lot of people misread Janhvi Kapoor’s track as unnecessary in an otherwise good story."

He further elaborated on the intent behind the scenes that drew criticism and admitted that some of them may have conveyed the wrong message. "In this film, I went a little radical, because Peddi comes from a remote place, somewhere far away from the hills. I wanted to show the rawness and later correct it in the end, saying that this guy is this way because of his upbringing and atmosphere. For such a character, he thinks he has to marry the woman he loves. In this process, a few shots turned misleading. We have taken corrective measures to remove them, and we have removed them," he said.

All about the backlash

Despite the backlash, Peddi, which stars Ram in lead role along with Jagapathi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyenndu and Boman Irani, has emerged as a success, collecting over 300 crore worldwide at the box office.

 
janhvi kapoor ram charan
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Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Peddi director Buchi Babu Sana admits ‘a few shots from Janhvi Kapoor’s track turned misleading', confirms removing them
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