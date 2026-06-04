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Peddi movie review release live updates: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama releases, set for 100 crore start

By Abhimanyu Mathur
Jun 04, 2026 10:03:31 am IST

Peddi movie review release live updates: Ram Charan plays a sportsperson in the Buchi Babu Sana film, which is poised for a massive start at the box office amid positive reviews.

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Peddi movie review release live updates: Ram Charan in a still from the film.

Peddi movie review release live updates: Ram Charan turns a sportsperson in Buchi Babu Sana's heavily-anticipated sports drama, which hits the screens today ...Read More

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Thu, 04 Jun 2026 10:03:31 am

    Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE: Film scores big in advance bookings

    Peddi collected 20 crore gross in advance bookings for its opening day ahead of release. Globally the figure was close to 35 crore. This is, however, not a record for Ram Charan as Game Changer had collected more in pre-sales.

  • Thu, 04 Jun 2026 09:54:23 am

    Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE: Upasana watches film with fans

    On Wednesday evening, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela watched the film at a screening in Hyderabad along with many fans. She was clicked cheering for her husband and termed the film ‘amazing’

  • Thu, 04 Jun 2026 09:48:38 am

    Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE: Read HT's review

    The Hindustan Times review of Peddi reads: “It works well as a sports film because the portions involving cricket, kushti and sprinting have a bigger stake than just winning a game. All this while AR Rahman’s stellar music plays in the background. Where the film falters is when it relies on scenes that add nothing to the story beyond the same old masala. Nonetheless, the film is a win for both Buchi and Ram.”

  • Thu, 04 Jun 2026 09:37:01 am

    Peddi Movie Review and Release LIVE: Ram Charan film releases

    Peddi released in theatres on June 4 after paid previews in select cinemas on June 3 evening.

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