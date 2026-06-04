Peddi movie review release live updates: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor's sports drama releases, set for 100 crore start

Peddi movie review release live updates: Ram Charan turns a sportsperson in Buchi Babu Sana's heavily-anticipated sports drama, which hits the screens today ...Read More

• Arguably the biggest tentpole Telugu film of the year so far, Peddi sees Ram Charan in the titular role of a sportsperson searching for his identity

• The film hit the screens today, June 4, with the first paid previews opening on the evening of June 3

• Peddi is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas and co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings

• Apart from Ram Charan, the film also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani.

• Originally announced under the working title of RC16 (on account of being Ram's 16th film as lead actor), the film has generated significant buzz in pre-release

• The film is expected to take a massive opening at the box office, maybe even setting an all-time record for a Ram Charan solo release. Some pundits are betting on a ₹100+ crore global start

• The advance bookings for the film opened this week, while the pre-sale for paid previews began a few days prior to that

• The first reactions to the film are largely positive with early reviews also praising its scale and intent, with some criticism for the handling of the support cast