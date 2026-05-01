Peddi new release date announced after 2 delays: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film to hit screens in June amid rumours

Buchi Babu Sana’s sophomore film Peddi finally has a new release date. After being delayed twice, the filmmakers finally announced that the sports drama starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor will hit screens in June. Shooting for the film has also finally been wrapped up.

New release date for Peddi announced

Ram Charan plays the lead in Buchi Babu Sana's sports drama Peddi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On Friday, the official social media account of Peddi announced that the film will be released on June 4. The film’s team wrote: “Grit is his story. Determination is his weapon. #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 4th JUNE, 2026.” Buchi also posted the announcement on his social media with the same caption, while Ram wrote, “Meet #PEDDI on June 4th. See you in Cinemas.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} This comes amid rumours that the film’s shoot has not been completed, as Ram wanted a well-known name for a special number, and speculation that the film might hit screens towards the end of June and clash with Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin. For the unversed, Peddi was initially slated for release on March 27. When the release was postponed, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh took its slot. Peddi’s release was later delayed by a month to April 30. But later, the film’s team announced that it was postponed again. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This comes amid rumours that the film’s shoot has not been completed, as Ram wanted a well-known name for a special number, and speculation that the film might hit screens towards the end of June and clash with Akhil Akkineni’s Lenin. For the unversed, Peddi was initially slated for release on March 27. When the release was postponed, Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh took its slot. Peddi’s release was later delayed by a month to April 30. But later, the film’s team announced that it was postponed again. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Peddi is Buchi’s second film after his 2021 Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty-starrer Uppena. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The filmmakers state that it is mounted on a massive scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi is Buchi’s second film after his 2021 Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty-starrer Uppena. The film is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. The filmmakers state that it is mounted on a massive scale. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The release date poster shows Ram drenched in blood, sweat and dust, creating intrigue. His hair is tangled, and he looks wounded in a tattered shirt. The previous promotional material for Peddi showed him playing cricket. Fans were confused when another poster showed him mud wrestling and as a pehelwan.

“The early-June slot places Peddi perfectly within the tail end of summer holidays, ensuring solid footfalls before the academic season begins. Trade circles are already viewing this date as a smart strategic move that gives the film a strong nationwide runway,” say the filmmakers in a press note. Shooting for the film has been wrapped with a special number composed by AR Rahman.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Peddi also stars Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Post-production work for the film has also begun as the makers race to release. Ram was last seen in the disappointing Shankar-directed Game Changer. It remains to be seen if Peddi gives him a hit again.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON