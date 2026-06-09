...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Ram Charan's highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026 beats Karuppu

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Buchi Babu Sana's Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer has beaten Suriya's Karuppu and a few other films.

Jun 09, 2026 01:12 pm IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starred Peddi was released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3. Despite mixed reviews and backlash over the portrayal of the female lead, the film has become the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026. (Also Read: Allu Arjun reviews cousin Ram Charan's Peddi; sends love to Janhvi Kapoor amid flak: ‘Genuinely very proud’)

Peddi becomes highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor play the leads in Buchi Babu Sana film. (PTI)

On Monday, the makers of Peddi announced that the film had grossed 315 crore worldwide in its five days of release. They wrote on the film’s social media accounts, “BOX OFFICE CHAMPION #PEDDI continues his dominance. #Peddi collects a gross of over 315 CRORES + GROSS WORLDWIDE in 5 days.” Peddi has now become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 and the highest-grossing South Indian film of the year.

Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

Peddi tells the story of a marginalised man and his fight for the dignity of his people through sport. While initial reviews for the film were positive, the tide soon turned as many audience members pointed out how uncomfortable Janhvi’s scenes were. Buchi issued an apology and stated that the objectionable scenes would be removed. At a press conference on Monday, Jagapathi claimed that the ‘bad reviews’ for the film only helped its success.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

ram charan janhvi kapoor
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Ram Charan's highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026 beats Karuppu
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.