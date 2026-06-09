Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Ram Charan's highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026 beats Karuppu

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starred Peddi was released in theatres on June 4 with paid premieres on June 3. Despite mixed reviews and backlash over the portrayal of the female lead, the film has become the highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026. (Also Read: Allu Arjun reviews cousin Ram Charan's Peddi; sends love to Janhvi Kapoor amid flak: ‘Genuinely very proud’)

Peddi becomes highest-grossing South Indian film of 2026

Peddi worldwide box office collection day 5: Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor play the leads in Buchi Babu Sana film. (PTI)

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On Monday, the makers of Peddi announced that the film had grossed ₹315 crore worldwide in its five days of release. They wrote on the film’s social media accounts, “BOX OFFICE CHAMPION #PEDDI continues his dominance. #Peddi collects a gross of over 315 CRORES + GROSS WORLDWIDE in 5 days.” Peddi has now become the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026 and the highest-grossing South Indian film of the year.

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{{^usCountry}} This means that the film has beaten Anil Ravipudi’s Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’s lifetime collections of ₹301.49 crore to take the top spot. Maruthi’s Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab comes in the third place with its ₹208.39 crore collection. Peddi has a way to go before it reaches breakeven, but at a press conference on Monday, the makers announced they hope to reach that mark soon. Malayalam cinema's highest-grosser of the year, Drishyam 3, has a collection of ₹235.55 crore, while Kannada's KD has a worldwide collection of ₹24.66 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This means that the film has beaten Anil Ravipudi’s Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara-starrer Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu’s lifetime collections of ₹301.49 crore to take the top spot. Maruthi’s Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab comes in the third place with its ₹208.39 crore collection. Peddi has a way to go before it reaches breakeven, but at a press conference on Monday, the makers announced they hope to reach that mark soon. Malayalam cinema's highest-grosser of the year, Drishyam 3, has a collection of ₹235.55 crore, while Kannada's KD has a worldwide collection of ₹24.66 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} As for where it stands on the list of Indian releases, it stands in third position after having beaten RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu’s ₹304 crore collection, which is Tamil cinema's highest-grosser this year. Border 2’s ₹450 crore lifetime haul and Dhurandhar 2’s whopping ₹1813 crore worldwide haul stand in its way for the top spot for this year. Peddi has performed better in Telugu than in Hindi so far. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it collected ₹169.70 crore net in India in five days. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} As for where it stands on the list of Indian releases, it stands in third position after having beaten RJ Balaji’s Suriya and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Karuppu’s ₹304 crore collection, which is Tamil cinema's highest-grosser this year. Border 2’s ₹450 crore lifetime haul and Dhurandhar 2’s whopping ₹1813 crore worldwide haul stand in its way for the top spot for this year. Peddi has performed better in Telugu than in Hindi so far. According to the trade website Sacnilk, it collected ₹169.70 crore net in India in five days. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani.

Peddi tells the story of a marginalised man and his fight for the dignity of his people through sport. While initial reviews for the film were positive, the tide soon turned as many audience members pointed out how uncomfortable Janhvi’s scenes were. Buchi issued an apology and stated that the objectionable scenes would be removed. At a press conference on Monday, Jagapathi claimed that the ‘bad reviews’ for the film only helped its success.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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