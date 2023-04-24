Pooja Hegde is proud of Telugu industry representing at Oscars, feels it's a win for everyone: ‘I feel I belong’

Pooja Hedge has made quite the name for herself in the Telugu industry with hits like Duvvada Jagannadham (2017), a cameo in Rangasthalam (2018), Maharshi (2019), and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020). Having worked with top actors like Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, the actor felt she really belonged in the industry. Recently, in an interview, Pooja shared that she was very proud to see SS Rajamouli's Telugu film RRR succeed at the Oscars in March. The film's song Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards. She felt that she really belonged to the fraternity and said it was like a win for everyone. (Also read: Pooja Hegde on those calling Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 'South movie': I am a Telugu in the film)

Pooja Hegde at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Mumbai. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP)(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor has also learnt the language since her debut in 2014 with Oka Laila Kosam. She shared that she now dubs for her Telugu films herself. Pooja has also been quite fortunate to work with the big names in the industry from Allu Arjun to Chiranjeevi in her Telugu films. She shared that everyone in the Telugu film industry was lovely as they all came together to make a film for everyone to enjoy.

When asked about the amazing growth of the Telugu industry in recent years, Pooja told Bollywood Hungama, "I don't know if it is 'yeh to hona hi tha (it had to happen)' but I'm really proud of them. It's an industry I feel I belong to, so whenever it is doing really well, it's a win for all of us who are working in the Telugu industry. When RRR went to the Oscars, it was like representation. You feel so proud to see, especially for me to see Naatu Naatu being sung on stage. I was just beaming with pride. When I spoke to Ram [Charan], I said we need to party about this. That's great news!"

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pooja's latest release is Salman Khan's Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Hindi film, directed by Farhad Samji, made ₹66 crore in its opening weekend. Produced by Salman, it also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Bhumika Chawla, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh and Vinali Bhatnagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.