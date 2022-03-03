Prabhas asks Radhe Shyam director Radha Krishna Kumar to take questions in Hindi: 'Need practice for Adipurush'. Watch

Actor Prabhas, who is gearing up for the release of Radhe Shyam, is busy with the promotions for the movie. In a clip posted on social media, Prabhas can be seen asking director Radha Krishna Kumar to answer questions in Hindi minutes before a presser. He goes on to tell him that since he’s still learning Hindi and will speak during the release of Adipurush, he wants to take the questions in that language. (Also read: Radhe Shyam trailer: Prabhas brings back his Baahubali persona as a palm reader, hints at a war between love and destiny)

The incident took place while Prabhas was busy with a round of promotions for Radhe Shyam on Wednesday when the makers released a new trailer. Sharing the clip, a fan asked director Radha Krishna Kumar if Prabhas is always this fun. In the clip, Prabhas casually asks Radhe Shyam director if he knows Hindi. When he says it’s been a while since he spoke, Prabhas assures him that it’s ok and people won’t mind. He then says that he’s still learning Hindi and will speak during the release of Adipurush.

Fans applauded Prabhas' simplicity on social media. One said given his introvert nature, his problems are quite unique. Another fan simply described the clip as cute with a laughing emoji.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar the multi-lingual love story is set in Europe in the 1970's with Prabhas essaying the role of a palmist. The film is gearing up for release on March 11. Shot extensively in Italy, Georgia and Hyderabad, Radhe Shyam is mounted on a mega canvas, boasts of state-of-the-art visual effects and will see Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in never-seen-before avatars.

Adipurush, the film Prabhas refers to in the clip, is based on the epic Ramayana, with Prabhas playing Lord Rama. The Om Raut film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Prabhas is also working on Project K, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone, who makes her Telugu debut with the project. It will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

