Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam ends up a box office disaster with 140 crore collection despite 200 crore budget: report

Actor Prabhas’ highly anticipated period romantic drama Radhe Shyam, which was released amid high expectations. However, it has crashed at the box-office, as per trade reports. At the end of its theatrical run, the film is said to have grossed ₹140 crore worldwide from all languages combined. Made on a budget of over ₹200 crore, the movie featured Prabhas in the role of a world-famous palmist. (Also read: Radhe Shyam movie review: Nothing makes sense in Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's film about a palmist in love)

As per leading box-office tracking portal AndhraBoxoffice, the film has been adjudged a double disaster. AndhraBoxoffice took to Twitter and wrote: “Radhe Shyam crashed after the 1st Weekend at the Box-office and never recovered again to make an impact. More or less closing WW Gross Including All Languages is ₹140 Cr Approx. A Huge Double Disaster (sic).”

It’s worth mentioning that last week, the film’s makers claimed that Radhe Shyam grossed ₹151 crore from its opening weekend. They released a poster claiming that the film has grossed ₹151 crore, despite the film garnering mixed response from audiences and critics alike. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had shared the poster released by the makers on his Twitter page.

Produced by UV Creations, the film was also released in Hindi and Tamil. Amitabh Bachchan turned narrator for the Hindi version of the movie while the Telugu version had narration by SS Rajamouli.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will soon resume work on his upcoming Telugu-Hindi bilingual project, Salaar. Following the phenomenal success of KGF, director Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are coming together for the first time in Salaar, which is believed to be a remake of Kannada film Ugramm.

Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time. Tipped to be an action saga, the film features Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

Prabhas also recently commenced work on his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film Project K with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with this project which is being bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films.

