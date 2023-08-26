Prabhas' Salaar trailer trends on X as film collects 2.5 crore in US advance booking

Prabhas' Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire trailer is all set to arrive on September 7, but it started trending on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday amid high anticipation for the same. As per reports, it will be 2 minutes 20 seconds-long. The film will be released in theatres worldwide on September 28 and has reportedly crossed $3,00,000 ( ₹2.5 crore) in the US in advance booking. Also read: Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire teaser: Tinnu Anand steals the spotlight from Prabhas in this hardcore action film

Prabhas in a still from Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire teaser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the status of advance booking for the film in the US. He tweeted on Saturday, “Salaar continues to mint in huge numbers at USA box office. Crosses $300K mark and 10K tickets milestone. Advance sales - $334,108 [ ₹2.75 crore]. Locations - 290. Shows - 848. Tickets - 11639…"

About Salaar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ‘Salaar Trailer’ was trending on X on Saturday with more than 37,000 tweets. The making of the film involved construction of 14 massive sets in and around Ramoji Film City and promises to deliver a never seen grandeur. The pan-India film has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame, Salaar is scheduled to release in 5 languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi. It also stars feature Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the makers of the successful KGF franchise, and features the same technical team from the KGF series.

Salaar teaser

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The first teaser for the action-adventure drama was unveiled in July. As it crossed 100 million views, a note was shared by the production banner Hombale Films. It read: "Overwhelmed with gratitude! We are immensely grateful for the Overflowing love and support we have received from each and every one of you, for being an integral part of the Salaar revolution, an emblem of Indian cinema's prowess. A resounding applause to our amazing fans and viewers for propelling the Indian Film Salaar teaser beyond 100 million views! Your unwavering support fuels our passion and drives us to deliver something truly extraordinary."

It further read: “Mark your calendars for the end of August, as we prepare to unleash the highly-anticipated trailer that will showcase the grandeur of Indian cinema. Get ready for an unforgettable experience, as big things await you. Stay tuned for more updates and be prepared to witness the magnificence that awaits. Together, let's continue this exhilarating journey, creating history and celebrating the power of Indian cinema.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.