Prabhas-starrer Fauzi shoot halted after fatal accident kills crew member, 5 injured

Production on the upcoming big-budget film Fauzi, featuring Prabhas, has been indefinitely suspended following a tragic road accident near Hyderabad, according to a report. The crash resulted in the death of one crew member and left five others injured, the report added. The incident occurred in the early hours while the team was travelling to Ramoji Film City to continue the scheduled shoot.Also read: Prabhas fan gets beaten up with slippers and sticks during Darling re-release screening at Hyderabad theatre

Fauzi shoot halted after crash

Prabhas' Fauzi has been halted after a fatal accident during shoot.

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On Tuesday, Times Now reported that the accident took place near Abdullapurmet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, an area frequently used by film units travelling to major studios. The vehicle carrying the production staff lost control and struck cement dividers near the Toopranpet Bridge, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Choutuppal Police Station.

The impact of the collision was severe. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene, while five other passengers sustained various injuries. Local authorities and emergency services arrived shortly after to move the survivors to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention. While news of the tragedy has circulated widely through industry reports, the production house, Mythri Movie Makers, has yet to issue a formal statement as they coordinate with the families of the victims.

All about Fauzi

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{{^usCountry}} Before this sudden interruption, Fauzi was moving steadily toward completion. Mythri Movie Makers' CEO recently shared that approximately 80 per cent of the project has been wrapped up. The remaining portion of the schedule is critical, consisting primarily of three large-scale action sequences featuring Prabhas. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before this sudden interruption, Fauzi was moving steadily toward completion. Mythri Movie Makers' CEO recently shared that approximately 80 per cent of the project has been wrapped up. The remaining portion of the schedule is critical, consisting primarily of three large-scale action sequences featuring Prabhas. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The suspension of work comes during a week when the production was already dealing with logistical challenges. Recently, the team had to issue a stern public warning after several unauthorised images and videos from the set went viral on social media. The leaks showed glimpses of Prabhas and the grand sets constructed for the film, prompting a quick response from the official Fauzi handles. Fauzi release date {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspension of work comes during a week when the production was already dealing with logistical challenges. Recently, the team had to issue a stern public warning after several unauthorised images and videos from the set went viral on social media. The leaks showed glimpses of Prabhas and the grand sets constructed for the film, prompting a quick response from the official Fauzi handles. Fauzi release date {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The makers urged the public to refrain from sharing these visuals, stating that such leaks compromise the carefully built viewing experience. They emphasised that the final product on the big screen is intended to be a surprise for the audience and that any accounts found circulating stolen footage would face legal action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The makers urged the public to refrain from sharing these visuals, stating that such leaks compromise the carefully built viewing experience. They emphasised that the final product on the big screen is intended to be a surprise for the audience and that any accounts found circulating stolen footage would face legal action. {{/usCountry}}

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Despite the current pause in filming to mourn the lost crew member and allow for investigations, the production team reportedly intends to maintain its original timeline. The film is currently eyeing an October 2026 release, coinciding with the Dussehra festival. If the schedule stays on track, this would mark Prabhas's second major theatrical appearance of the year after The Raja Saab.

In Fauzi, Prabhas stars alongside newcomer Imanvi. The film also features veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in pivotal roles. The film is produced on a massive scale by Mythri Movie Makers.

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