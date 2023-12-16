Prithviraj Sukumaran says the scale of Salaar is so huge that 'it can even dwarf KGF 2’, compares it to Game Of Thrones

Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire is one of the most awaited films of the year. It stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, and is directed by Prashanth Neel, who helmed the KGF films. In a new interview with News18, Prithviraj opened up about the comparisons with KGF and said that the scale of Salaar is so huge that it 'can even dwarf KGF 2.' (Also read: Prithviraj Sukumaran about his Salaar co-star Prabhas: I get why they call him ‘darling’)

Talking about Salaar and the comparisons with KGF, Prithviraj said: “I understand the comparisons that are happening between Salaar and KGF 2. I am a big Prashanth Neel fan and I would have been disappointed had I seen his next film after KGF 2, which opens in a tulip field in Amsterdam. It is not something that I expect from him. It is too premature for the audience because 10 minutes into Salaar people will forget all the comparisons. Salaar is much bigger and grander than KGF 2. The scale of the film is so huge that it can even dwarf KGF 2.”

Prithviraj then added that he also complimented Prashanth on the scale of Salaar and how it is like Game of Thrones. “I remember walking on the sets of Salaar and literally feeling dwarfed by it. I think audiences will get the same feeling when they watch the film in theatres. I have told Prashant that the whole world of Salaar is a bit like Game Of Thrones. That’s the kind of drama and the character dynamics the film has with a lot of action. It is essentially an action entertainer with some spectacular action sequences and some of the best hero elevation moments, but what really stood out for me in the film is the drama which holds the film together," he added.

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has a duration of 2-hours-55-minutes and was recently given an A certificate by the censor board. It will hit screens on December 22.

