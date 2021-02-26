Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye and Nithiin helps her get up, watch video

Priya Prakash Varrier fell down on the sets of her Telugu debut movie Check. The actor, popularly known as the wink girl, took to Instagram and shared a video from her fall. In the video, Priya was seen shooting a song sequence that required the star to take a leap of faith and hop on to co-star Nithiin's back.

However, all did not go as per plans. The actor made the jump only to fall hard on her back. Priya laid on the floor for a moment, gathering the events that unfolded before Nithiin bef the team helped her get up. The actor laughed off the fall and went ahead for a second try. Sharing the video, Priya said, "Visual representation of life knocking me down everytime I try and take a leap of faith @actor_nithiin @rahulshrivatsav @sekharmaster #checkonfeb26th (sic)."

Also Read: Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight

Concerned fans took to the comments section and asked the actor to take care. "Take care of your ribs. Please take care ma," a comment read. "Whatttttt I hope you are well," another comment read. "Priya Di... Take care," another fan said.

Speaking with Sakhi Post, Priya said, "Nithiin and the rest of the team, everyone treated me like their own family members without showing any difference because I’m a newcomer to the film industry. Nithiin is an experienced actor and I loved working with him. He’s a good and humble actor."

"Director Chandra Yeleti is a very neutral person, it is very hard to guess whether he is in a happy or sad mood. After completing every scene, I would look at him to say something. He never said anything. Sometimes, I used to ask how did I do? Is that okay? He used to say Okay Okay. He will never react if I did my scene well or not, he will have the same facial expression. It's a very good experiencing working with him," she added.

Priya rose to fame after she won hearts with her wink in the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi from Oru Adaar Love.