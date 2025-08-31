Proud dad Mahesh Babu pens sweet note on son Gautam's 19th birthday, 'the only one he has ever missed’

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has shared a special note on the 19th birthday of his son, Gautam. He took to Twitter to share a throwback picture from when Gautham was little and mentioned how this is the first time that he has misssd his birthday. Mahesh shared a heartfelt birthday note, expressing his pride and missing Gautam's special day for the first time.

A happy birthday wish for Gautam Ghattamaneni

“Happy 19 my son!! Each year you amaze me a little more… ♥️♥️♥️ Missing your birthday this year, the only one i have ever missed… my love is with you every step of the way….😘😘😘 Always your biggest cheerleader in whatever you do… keep shining and keep growing,” he wrote.

The accompanying picture showed Gautham perched on a hydraulic bollard. Mahesh stood next to him, making sure he didn't fall off the bollard.

Fans of the actor also wished his son on the big day. “Happy Birthday Goutham babu ❤️,” wrote a fan. “Happy birthday to him , you look 19 here though,” wrote another.

About the Ghattamaneni family

Mahesh Babu is married to former actor Namrata Shirodkar. They also have a daughter named Sitara. Gautam is studying acting at New York University and it seems like he does plan to become an actor himself.

Gautam has already made his on-screen debut years ago. In 2014, he played a younger version of his dad Mahesh’s character Gautham in Sukumar’s 1: Nenokkadine. After finishing his schooling last year at the International School of Hyderabad, he enrolled at New York University and has been pursuing a four-year drama course. His sister, Sitara Ghattamaneni, has also expressed interest in acting and has been featured in a few ads.

What's next for Mahesh Babu?

Mahesh Babu's next release will be SSMB 29, also called Globetrotter, which are likely both working titles. The movie is being shot in Hyderabad and also stars Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra. It will mark her first major Indian project since her departure to Los Angeles.