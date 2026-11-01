Pushpa director Sukumar's wife says he put in countless hours for his reunion film RC 17 with Ram Charan, 8 years after Rangasthalam

Everyone had been curious about Sukumar’s next project after his highly successful Pushpa films with Allu Arjun, which took five long years to make. In March 2024, even before the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the filmmaker announced that he would reunite with his Rangasthalam star, Ram Charan, for his next. The much-awaited film finally went on floors this Sunday in Hyderabad, with Chiranjeevi delivering the first clap at the puja ceremony.

RC 17 finally launched with puja ceremony

Ram Charan and Sukumar are teaming up for a film after 8 years.

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On Sunday, Sukumar, Ram, cinematographer R Rathnavelu, and the rest of the film’s team attended a puja ceremony for the yet-to-be-titled RC 17 in Hyderabad. The ceremony was kicked off with Chiranjeevi delivering the first clap on Sunday morning. The film will be backed by Mythri Movie Makers, who also produced the Pushpa films, and T-Series, as well as the director’s own Sukumar Writings.

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Thrilled to team up with Sukumar 8 years after their 2018 hit Rangasthalam, Ram wrote on his social media, “This one is extremely special. So happy to collaborate with my dearest @aryasukku garu once again. #RC17 journey begins. #YouCanImagine #RC2Sukku. @MythriOfficial @SukumarWritings #TSeriesFilms @RC17Offl.” The announcement poster features a peacock feather with the actor’s face superimposed on it, but it doesn’t reveal much about the film.

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Sukumar’s wife reveals hard work behind RC 17

{{^usCountry}} Ahead of the film’s official launch on Sunday, Sukumar’s wife, Tabitha, took to Instagram to post a short video teasing their collaboration. “As Sukku’s wife, this project makes me incredibly proud and excited. I know the hard work, passion and countless hours he has poured into his writing, and seeing it all come together is so special,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ahead of the film’s official launch on Sunday, Sukumar’s wife, Tabitha, took to Instagram to post a short video teasing their collaboration. “As Sukku’s wife, this project makes me incredibly proud and excited. I know the hard work, passion and countless hours he has poured into his writing, and seeing it all come together is so special,” she wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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She also added, “With this much loved combination reuniting for their second film, the excitement and expectations are even higher. Can’t wait to see this journey unfold! @aryasukku #youcanimagine #RC17 #Sukumar #RamCharan #MegaPowerSta.” The video features clips of Sukumar being asked at an event to speak about RC 17 as the crowd cheers. He says, “You can imagine,” in response. Tabitha also used the song One Name from Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 in the video, which features footage of Ram from a photoshoot.

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This is Sukumar’s first film since Pushpa 2: The Rule in 2024. Ram last starred in the sports drama Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana, a former assistant director to Sukumar. The film received flak for the way it sexualised Janhvi Kapoor and her character. Ram is also producing The India House, starring Nikhil Siddhartha.