Raashii Khanna slams 'fabricated and misconstrued' reports about her bad mouthing south films: 'Please stop'

Actor Raashii Khanna has claimed that recent reports of her 'bad mouthing' south films are 'fabricated and misconstrued'. The actor, who has done several Tamil and Telugu films over the years, added that she had utmost respect for every film. Raashii's comments came after she was trolled online over an interview in which she appeared to bad mouth the south film industry. In a recent interview, the actor had claimed she had been body-shamed during her initial days in the south. Also read: Raashii Khanna recalls being body-shamed in initial days of her career in South films: ‘They used to call me gas tanker'

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Raashii shared a message with a folded hands and smiley emoji. Her message read, "Some fabricated and misconstrued content about me bad mouthing south films is doing the rounds on social media. I request whoever has been doing it to PLEASE STOP. I have utmost respect towards each and every language/film that I do. Let's be kind."

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, Raashii had said "I think the worse is just that initially when I...actually I have been lucky with the roles I've got...but probably necessarily relating to my weight, because they used to say I am a gas tanker and stuff like that in the South when I started and I don't say anything because I was quite big for the mainstream that they have. And I did become fitter in time, not to please anybody, but because I know that the job requires that."

Post this, several people took offence to Raashii's statement, claiming she was bad mouthing the industry that had made her popular. Memes about her being ‘ungrateful’ were posted on social media. The actor made her debut with the 2013 Hindi film Madras Cafe in 2013, before starring in a number of Tamil and Telugu hits.

She was last seen in the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, alongside Ajay Devgn. She is currently working on Yodha, which will mark her return to Bollywood nine years after her debut with Madras Cafe. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

