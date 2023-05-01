Rajamouli reacts as Anand Mahindra asks him to make film on Indus valley civilisation: 'Was denied visit to Mohenjodaro'

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli reacted after Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra asked him to do a film based on Indus Valley Civilisation. Taking to Twitter, Anand re-shared a post on the ancient cities of the civilisation. The cities in the post included Harappa, Mohenjo Daro, Dholavira, Lothal, Kalibangan, Banawali, Rakhigarhi, Surkotada, Chanhu Daro, and Rupar. (Also Read | SS Rajamouli hails MM Keeravani for his Padma Shri award, shares pic)

Sharing the post, Anand Mahindra tweeted, "These are amazing illustrations that bring history alive and spark our imagination. Shoutout to @ssrajamouli to consider a film project based on that era that will create global awareness of that ancient civilisation…"

SS Rajamouli responded, "Yes sir… While shooting for Magadheera in Dholavira, I saw a tree so ancient that It turned into a fossil. Thought of a film on the rise and fall of Indus valley civilization, narrated by that tree!! Visited Pakistan few years later. Tried so hard to visit Mohenjodaro. Sadly, was denied permission (crying face emoji)."

Reacting to the post, Anand responded, "Delighted to hear this. Go for it!" A fan wrote, "Magadheera one of the finest directorial of @ssrajamouli sir. He will be the right choice for this one." "Just another anecdote that gives you the same high as RRR does. The man the myth the legend SS Rajamouli Sir," read a comment. "It would be great if you focus on historical movies and add beauty to past and show how past people and emotions were to future generations," said a Twitter user.

SS Rajamouli directed Magadheera, a Telugu-language fantasy action film, which released in 2009. The film stars Ram Charan, Srihari, Kajal Aggarwal, and Dev Gill. It is themed on reincarnation and eternal love.

SS Rajamouli's last directorial was RRR, a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played the lead roles in the film, which collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.

The film's chartbuster Naatu Naatu won the coveted golden statuette for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards earlier this year. Naatu Naatu was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars.

