After Jr NTR, Ram Charan joins the prestigious Actors Branch of the Academy; fans rejoice

Ram Charan has become the newest member of the Academy's Actors Brand. On Thursday, the Academy made the announcement via an Instagram post. Ram is joining new members of the Actors Branch of the Academy from around the world, such as Lashana Lynch and Louis Koo Tin-Lok among others. Weeks before Ram, JR NTR had also joined the Academy's Branch of Actors. They have both been lauded in Hollywood for their film, RRR. Also read: Rajamouli reacts to Ram Charan, Jr NTR being invited to join Academy as members; fans ask him why is he not on list

The Academy welcomes Ram to Actors Branch

Ram Charan in a still from RRR.

The Academy shared a post on Instagram announcing the new Actors Branch list. It posted short clips of Ram and other actors along with a statement that read, “Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. Their mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions. We’re thrilled to welcome these accomplished performers to the Actors Branch of the Academy: Lashana Lynch, Ram Charan, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando and Robert Davi.”

Jr NTR is already on the list

On October 18, the Academy had also shared a post on Instagram introducing a batch of new members of the Actors Branch, which featured Ram's RRR co-star Jr NTR as well as Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake and Rosa Salazar, among others. While Jr NTR's fans were thrilled to see him on the list, many at the time had also rushed to the comments section to ask why Ram Charan was not on the list yet.

In March this year, a track from Ram and Jr NTR's Telugu blockbuster RRR, Naatu Naatu, became the first Indian film song to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Fans react as Ram joins the Academy's Actors Branch

Since the news of Ram Charan joining the Academy's Actors Branch broke, his fans have taken over social media. The hashtag 'global star Ram Charan' has been trending on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan wrote on X, "A true and global gamechanger. The Academy welcomes one and only global star Ram Charan into their Actors Branch. GREAT accomplishment." A tweet also read, "Joining the Academy Actors Branch is just another feather in his cap..." Another said, “This is just the beginning!”

