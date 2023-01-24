Ram Charan and Jr NTR react as RRR's Naatu Naatu gets Oscar nomination; Chiranjeevi shares message for SS Rajamouli

Actors Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and Jr NTR has reacted after SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR made it to the official 95th Oscar nominations on Tuesday. The film's song Naatu Naatu has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. (Also Read | RRR team reacts after Naatu Naatu bags Oscar nomination for Best Original Song: ‘Proud and privileged')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This lyrical composition of Naatu Naatu is by MM Keeravani while singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava lent their voices. The choreography is by Prem Rakshith, and the lyrics by Chandrabose.

Reacting to the update, actor Ram Charan tweeted, "What brilliant news! Truly an honour to see Naatu Naatu nominated for the Oscars. Another very proud moment for us & India. Well deserved @MMKeeravaani Garu, @SSRajamouli Garu, my brother @tarak9999 and the entire team of #RRR (folded hands). All love (red heart emoji)."

Reacting to the update, actor Ram Charan tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jr NTR took to his Twitter account and congratulated the whole team for the nomination. "Congratulations @MMKeeravaan Garu and @boselyricist Garu on achieving another well-deserved and monumental feat... This song will forever hold a special place in my heart. @ssrajamouli @alwaysramcharan #RRRMovie #NaatuNaatu #Oscars95."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Twitter, Chiranjeevi wrote, "ONE STEP AWAY FROM THE PINNACLE OF CINEMATIC GLORY !!! Heartiest Congrats on THE Oscar Nomination for Best Original Song @mmkeeravaani garu and the visionary @ssrajamouli and the Entire Team behind #NaatuNaatu & @RRRMovie."

He also tweeted, “@boselyricist @kaalabhairava7 @Rahulsipligunj Choreographer #PremRakshith & THE STARS who powered #NaatuNaatu @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan @DVVmovies. A Billion Wishes & Prayers Will Power You Achieve it on 12 March 2023 !!! #Oscars #Oscars95.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keeravani tweeted, "Congratulations to my team !! Big hugs to all." Responding to Chiranjeevi he wrote, "Thank You Very much Sir." RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively.

The film collected over ₹1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran also starred in the film. After a great winning streak at Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, the film has officially entered the race for the Academy Awards.

Earlier, Naatu Naatu bagged the Golden Globes for the category of Best Original Song. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category. The film also bagged the Best Foreign Language Film at the Critics Choice Award.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10