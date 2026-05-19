Ram Charan calls cartilage tear wonderful memory of ‘most inspiring’ film Peddi; reveals Chiranjeevi's advice to him

Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is finally hitting screens soon. Ram, who plays the titular character, sustained numerous injuries while filming. As the actor sported a brace on his hand at the film’s trailer launch in Mumbai, he opened up on the gruelling schedule. He also revealed the advice his father, Chiranjeevi, had for him. (Also Read: Peddi story revealed: Ram Charan thanks Aamir Khan, Salman Khan for paving the way with Dangal, Sultan)

Ram Charan calls cartilage tear a ‘wonderful memory’

Ram Charan sported a brace on his hand at the trailer launch of Peddi in Mumbai. (AFP)

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Ram spoke about the film almost with reverence at the trailer launch when he said, “This movie has been embedded in every cell of us; we’ve been living this, breathing this for the last two years. Buchi has been living and breathing this for the last five years. I want to thank Buchi Babu for one reason: for convincing AR Rahman to compose for this film.”

Fans kept interrupting the actor with their cheers and inquired about his injury. Telling his fans that he was alright, he said, “Cheyya bane undi (My hand is better now). This is a small gift that Buchi has given me.” During the film’s shoot, Ram also sustained an eye injury that required four sutures. He refused to take a break and continued to finish his schedule.

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining what happened, he added, “During the last 25-30 days of shoot, we were doing a kushti pehelwan (wrestling) shoot. I’ve asked him to get trained artistes, but he’s gotten real pehelwans. Jab action kehte hain to zordaar pakadte hain (They held me forcefully as soon as he said 'action'). And that’s what happened…so I have a cartilage tear. But it’s fine, it’s worth it. It’s a beautiful memory of Peddi.” Chiranjeevi’s advice to Ram Charan {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining what happened, he added, “During the last 25-30 days of shoot, we were doing a kushti pehelwan (wrestling) shoot. I’ve asked him to get trained artistes, but he’s gotten real pehelwans. Jab action kehte hain to zordaar pakadte hain (They held me forcefully as soon as he said 'action'). And that’s what happened…so I have a cartilage tear. But it’s fine, it’s worth it. It’s a beautiful memory of Peddi.” Chiranjeevi’s advice to Ram Charan {{/usCountry}}

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Ram called Peddi the ‘most inspiring’ film he has come across in his career. He revealed Chiranjeevi’s advice to him and said, “This is the most inspiring story I’ve done in my life. My dad saw part of it, and he said, Ram, for any actor to get a film like this, it normally takes a decade. Not everyone can have an RRR or Magadheera every year. He said, please relish every moment of this because you’re not going to get a movie like this again. Good films don’t come very easily, but this is one film that I want to keep close.”

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Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana and stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu, Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film will be released in theatres on June 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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