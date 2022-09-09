Ram Charan jets off on a holiday with sisters, nieces and pet dog. See pics

Actor Ram Charan, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR and is currently shooting for Shankar’s yet-untitled film, left on a holiday with his sisters, nieces, some close friends and his pet dog in his chartered flight on Friday. Their holiday destination is not unknown. Also read: Ram Charan as James Bond? Marvel's Luke Cage creator thinks he deserves a shot

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pictures of them having fun in a plane have surfaced on social media. Ram Charan can be seen in the pictures wearing a black tee and khaki pants with a black cap. In one of the pictures, the actor is seen posing with his niece and pet dog, Rhyme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ram Charan’s two sisters can also be seen in the pictures. His wife Upasana Konidela seems to be missing on the holiday.

Meanwhile, the makers of Ram Charan’s next film with Shankar announced that actor SJ Suryah has been roped in for a key role. Ram took to Twitter to welcome Suryah on board. The project also stars Kiara Advani and marks Ram’s maiden collaboration with Shankar. Ram Charan is said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues.

There were reports that a period set worth ₹10 crore has been built to shoot some important flashback sequences in the movie. It is believed that a 1970 period set is currently being put up in Ramoji Film City. In this schedule, action sequences alone will be shot for 25 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In April, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar where Ram took out time to meet the soldiers of Border Security Force. He also organized a langar at the Golden temple.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.