Ram Charan opens up about RRR delay: ‘It has to come at the right time’

Actor Ram Charan has said he isn’t sad that the release of the highly anticipated RRR has been postponed once again. He added that it’s a film they worked on for over three years and it must come at the right time.

SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, which features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, was supposed to release worldwide on January 7. The release was postponed due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country.

Speaking at the pre-release event of forthcoming Telugu film Rowdy Boys; Ram Charan commented on the release of RRR being postponed again.

“This Sankranti, our film should've been released. I’m not sad that it couldn’t make it. It has to come at the right time because we’ve spent three and a half years on RRR, and we worked really hard. I think elders like Rajamouli, and our producer Danayya will decide when the time is right for its release,” Ram Charan said.

In RRR, Jr. NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era and it will be based on the lives of two real revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Talking about the project, Rajamouli had said at the film’s launch in 2019: “This will be a fictional story. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded.”

The film, which has been dubbed and will be released in Hindi, also stars actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

