Ram Charan reveals why he didn't feature in any Hindi films after 2013's Zanjeer with Priyanka Chopra

Actor Ram Charan has opened up on not featuring in any Hindi films after Zanjeer, released in 2013. In a new interview, he also spoke that picking the right film is of 'utmost importance'. He added that 'when an opportunity comes', he will do any film.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Zanjeer is an action film and was shot in both Hindi and Telugu languages. The Telugu film was titled Thoofan. The film was a remake of actor Amitabh Bachchan's 1973 film of the same name. Zanjeer marked the Hindi debut of Ram Charan. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Atul Kulkarni, and Mahie Gill.

In an interview with Indian Express, Ram Charan said, “It is all about the instinct and it is not that I don’t… I watch a lot of your films and love them. But, maybe, it happened to be now with RRR with Tarak and SS Rajamouli. We are open to doing Indian films."

He added, “RRR is very much a Hindi film as it is a Telugu film, it is a pan-India film. Today, thanks to efforts by a lot of filmmakers, especially Rajamouli, the gates of this industry have opened. We have stopped being regional and we have become a part of one big Indian film industry, the barriers are broken. So, as and when an opportunity comes, why not, I will do any film. The scale of RRR, and how many languages the film will release in will break all barriers. It is all about the excitement.” He also said, "To pick the right film is of utmost importance. We should feel the excitement of doing a film, whether it is as big as RRR or any other story.”

Ram Charan will be seen next in SS Rajamouli's RRR alongside Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgn. The film, which was slated to release on January 7, has been postponed.

Set in pre-independence India, RRR is a fictional take on the younger days of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively.

RRR was originally planned as a July 30, 2020 release and then again pushed to October 13, 2021. Jayantilal Gada (PEN) has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.

