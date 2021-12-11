Ram Charan reveals why he 'ignored' Alia Bhatt: ‘I was shy because you're so beautiful'

Actors Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR are currently promoting their upcoming film RRR in Hyderabad. At an event, the actors opened up about their experience of working with each other for the first time.

During the event, Alia complained that she was ignored by Ram Charan and Jr. NTR at the shoots. She said, “Tarak (Jr. NTR) told me he hasn’t worked with a heroine in a long time because he was only working with Ram. Ram was so quiet and didn’t talk much because he had a big scene that day." Replying to this, Ram said, "I was feeling shy because you are so beautiful."

She added, "They were teasing each other and I realised their bond is so special that they were not interested that I was there and they only wanted to talk to each other. But finally, when we shot the song, I said, "I'm not understanding anything what you guys are talking, could you please translate and Ram sir did it for me but Tarak still didn't."

Alia also opened up about her experience of doing a Telugu film for the first time in her nine-year-long acting career. She said, "I don't want to restrict myself only to Bollywood movies. Only a director has to decide about my role in a film. Director's vision is important. I am ready to act. It was a nice experience acting in RRR and the film's team took good care of me. I was touched to see the love of fans. I would like to act in more south Indian movies."

Read More: RRR trailer: Jr NTR fights off tiger, promises to give up life for ‘brother’ Ram Charan; Alia Bhatt gets no lines. Watch

RRR is directed by acclaimed director SS Rajamouli and will release on January 7, 2022. The trailer of the film was released on Thursday. RRR's storyline is set in the pre-independence era of 1920 and focuses on the lives of two revolutionaries.

“This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli had said at the film’s launch in 2019.