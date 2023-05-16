Ram Charan’s fans thrash man over his derogatory remarks against actor's wife Upasana Konidela

A disturbing video of a few Ram Charan fans literally thrashing a man in a violent manner has surfaced on social media. As per the video, the few fans turned violent after the man passed some derogatory remarks on Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela in an interview. The video clip has gone viral on social media. Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana opens up about her decision to become a mother: Not trying to conform to society's expectation

Ram Charan's fans beat up a man over his comments against Upasana Konidela.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as seven fans of Ram Charan tracked down a person named Sunisith, who is known for passing lewd comments on actors for publicity in interviews to some YouTube channels. In the video, the fans were seen beating him. He was then asked to apologise to Ram Charan and Upasana for his comments.

The violence in the video has been encouraged by several other fans of Ram Charan on Twitter. Many have reacted saying that he deserved getting treated this way. A fan even wrote, “Only such treatment will instil fear in such people who think they can get away talking any nonsense.”

However, some people were against the idea of resorting to violence to teach him a lesson. A Twitter user wrote, “I don’t condone physical violence. However why does this guy have to keep on speaking nonsense? Doesn’t his family rein him in? He is unnecessarily inviting trouble by speaking crap against star heroes, their families.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the clip, the fans can be seen punching Sunisith, and verbally abusing him. In the thread of the same video, the user shared the clip in which Sunisith can be seen passing comments on Ram Charan and Upasana.

“I’ve gone on a long drive with Upasana. She’s my friend. She has an audi electric vehicle and we’ve gone to Goa in that car. Ram Charan is also my friend. Once, he casually asked me to make Upasana fall for me,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the same clip, he also said he’s gone on a long drive with Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita. In another video which is also attached to the same thread, the fans explain why they thrashed Sunisith, who can be seen acknowledging their response.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Remember all this and make sure you don’t talk like this next time. You know why you’ve been thrashed and what you did is wrong. You can’t pass comments on women in any family. Till recently, you were criticising films and nobody said anything ever. Henceforth, don’t pass such comments on any hero’s personal life. That’s wrong,” One of the fans said in the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.