Ram Charan's mother-in-law dances to Naatu Naatu, wife Upasana feels 'proud'

As Ram Charan is basking in the success of RRR, the actor's mother-in-law, Shobana Kamineni recently performed the hook step of the film song, Naatu Naatu which recently fetched the prestigious Golden Globe award. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela shared a video of her mother from the streets of Davos, Switzerland. Shobana is the executive vice-chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, who was attending the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. Also read: BAFTAs 2023 full list of nominees: India's All That Breathes get a nod, RRR gets shut out

In the video, Shobana is seen tapping her foot to the popular track with a smile. She also wore an all-black look with a printed scarf around her neck. She almost recited the popular chorus of the song during the impromptu dance.

Sharing the video, Upasana wrote on Twitter, “Very proud mother in law – #NatuNatu in Davos Love mom @shobanakamineni.” Reacting to it, a fan wrote in the comments, “Super Amma.” “Yes very proud mum in law, ” added another one.

Talking about the success of RRR, Ram Charan's mother-in-law told Money control, “It’s been just amazing, the outpouring. We thought the movie was fantastic, but the fact that it’s receiving international acclaim, all of a sudden you’re giving so many Indians hope. I mean if you can win this, and a Telugu song can do it, any Indian can do anything.”

SS Rajamouli's RRR continues to create history overseas. Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer Naatu Naatu recently won the Best Orginal song award at the 80th Golden Globe Award. It's composed by MM Keeravaani and sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. The now famous dance is choreographed by Prem Rakshith.

Besides the Golden Globes, RRR also fetched two awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. It was for Best Foreign Film and the Best Song. However, it didn't make it to the final shortlist of the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards. It was on the longlist for Best Film Not In The English Language category.

Meanwhile, now all eyes are on RRR's Oscars chances as it has made the shortlist for Music (Original Song). With this, many are hoping it will also pick up the Best Picture nomination. The final list of nominations is announced on January 24.

