BAFTAs 2023 full list of nominees: India's All That Breathes get a nod, RRR gets shut out
RRR failed to receive a nomination in Best Film Not in the English Language category. Only Shaunak Sen's award-winning documentary All That Breathes received a nomination in the Best Documentary category. See the full list of nominations below.
The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Thursday. Only one Indian film made the cut, with Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes getting in for Best Documentary. SS Rajamouli's RRR, which although made it to the longlist for Best Film Not In The English Language, did not cut the final shortlist. The BAFTAs are scheduled to take place on 19 February. (Also read: BAFTAs release longlists: Gangubai Kathiawadi gets no noms despite campaigning, RRR still has Best Foreign Film hopes)
Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh revealed the list of nominations for all the categories on Thursday. The BAFTA's will be hosted by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond. Shaunak Sen's award-winning documentary was the only Indian film on the list. All That Breathes is set against the social unrest caused by Delhi’s poor air quality, and is based on the story of two brothers, Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, who set out to protect Black Kites.
The German-language World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, lead the nominations, with 14, whereas Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and director-duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once followed suit with 10 nominations each.
See the full nominations here:
BEST FILM
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tár
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian and Charles
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Living
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
BEST DIRECTOR
Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Todd Field – Tár
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett – Tár
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler – Till
Ana de Armas – Blonde
Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
BEST LEADING ACTOR
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser – The Whale
Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighy – Living
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Carey Mulligan – She Said
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward – Empire of Light
BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Electric Malady
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Rebellion
BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Corsage
Decision to Leave
The Quiet Girl
BEST DOCUMENTARY
All that Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
Fire of Love
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
BEST ANIMATED FILM
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tár
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front
Kazuo Ishiguro – Living
Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl
Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said
Samuel D Hunter – The Whale
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE
All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann
Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat
BEST CASTING
Aftersun – Lucy Pardee
All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär
Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn
Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend
The Batman – Greig Fraser
Elvis – Mandy Walker
Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
BEST EDITING
All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann
The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen
Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers
Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper
Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales
Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl
Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky
Babylon – Mary Zophres
Elvis – Catherine Martin
Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
BEST MAKE UP & HAIR
All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker
The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir
Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin
The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot
BEST SOUND
All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler
Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle
Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley
Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke
Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten
BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid
Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy
Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz
Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Middle Watch
Your Mountain is Waiting
BRITISH SHORT FILM
The Ballad of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
An Irish Goodbye
EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Aimee Lou Wood
Daryl McCormack
Emma Mackey