BAFTAs 2023 full list of nominees: India's All That Breathes get a nod, RRR gets shut out

The nominations for the 2023 BAFTA Film Awards were announced on Thursday. Only one Indian film made the cut, with Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes getting in for Best Documentary. SS Rajamouli's RRR, which although made it to the longlist for Best Film Not In The English Language, did not cut the final shortlist. The BAFTAs are scheduled to take place on 19 February. (Also read: BAFTAs release longlists: Gangubai Kathiawadi gets no noms despite campaigning, RRR still has Best Foreign Film hopes)

Actors Hayley Atwell and Toheeb Jimoh revealed the list of nominations for all the categories on Thursday. The BAFTA's will be hosted by Richard E Grant and Alison Hammond. Shaunak Sen's award-winning documentary was the only Indian film on the list. All That Breathes is set against the social unrest caused by Delhi’s poor air quality, and is based on the story of two brothers, Nadeem Shehzad and Mohammad Saud, who set out to protect Black Kites.

The German-language World War I drama All Quiet on the Western Front, lead the nominations, with 14, whereas Martin McDonagh’s tragicomedy, The Banshees Of Inisherin, and director-duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert's Everything Everywhere All at Once followed suit with 10 nominations each.

See the full nominations here:

BEST FILM

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tár

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Aftersun

The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

BEST DIRECTOR

Edward Berger – All Quiet on the Western Front

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Park Chan-wook – Decision to Leave

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Todd Field – Tár

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Ana de Armas – Blonde

Emma Thompson – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler – Elvis

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Daryl McCormack – Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau – The Whale

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin

Dolly De Leon – Triangle of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Carey Mulligan – She Said

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne – The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch – All Quiet on the Western Front

Micheal Ward – Empire of Light

BEST OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Aftersun

Blue Jean

Electric Malady

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Rebellion

BEST FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

BEST DOCUMENTARY

All that Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Navalny

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – Tár

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell – All Quiet on the Western Front

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Colm Bairéad – The Quiet Girl

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Samuel D Hunter – The Whale

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet on the Western Front – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – E Son Lux

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Alexandre Desplat

BEST CASTING

Aftersun – Lucy Pardee

All Quiet on the Western Front – Simone Bär

Elvis – Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle of Sadness – Pauline Hansson

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet on the Western Front – James Friend

The Batman – Greig Fraser

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda

BEST EDITING

All Quiet on the Western Front – Sven Budelmann

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel EG Nielsen

Elvis – Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front – Christian M Goldbreck, Ernestine Hipper

Babylon – Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

The Batman – James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis – Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio – Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lisy Christl

Amsterdam – JR Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

BEST MAKE UP & HAIR

All Quiet on the Western Front – Heike Merker

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Elvis – Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical – Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale – Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

BEST SOUND

All Quiet on the Western Front – Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way of Water – Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis – Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár – Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick – Chris Burdon, James H Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

BEST SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

All Quiet on the Western Front – Markus Frank, Kamil Jafar, Viktor Müller, Frank Petzoid

Avatar: The Way of Water – Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

The Batman – Russell Earl, Dan Lemmon, Anders Langlands, Dominic Tuohy

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Benjamin Brewer, Ethan Feldbau, Jonathan Kombrinck, Zak Stoltz

Top Gun: Maverick – Seth Hill, Scott R Fisher, Bryan Litson, Ryan Tudhope

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

BRITISH SHORT FILM

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

An Irish Goodbye

EE RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Emma Mackey

