BAFTAs release longlists: Gangubai Kathiawadi gets no noms despite campaigning, RRR still has Best Foreign Film hopes
SS Rajamouli's RRR and Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes were the only Indian projects to make the longlist at the BAFT Film Awards being held next month.
The BAFTA Film Awards have revealed their longlists in 24 categories, with the German film All Quiet on the Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin leading the rest of the pack with 15 and 14 longlist nods respectively. SS Rajamouli's RRR has scored one nomination for Film Not in the English Language. Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes has also been singled out. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi which had been campaigning at the BAFTAs since last month has received no nominations. (Also read: Gangubai Kathiawadi to campaign for BAFTA Awards in all categories, including Best Actress for Alia Bhatt)
The British Academy announced its longlist in new tweet with the caption, "The wait is over! Check out the longlist for the 2023 #EEBAFTAs (downwards pointing emoji) Who would you like to see nominated on Thursday 19th January?" The 76th edition is set to take place next month.
The lack of nominations for the Indian films is surprising seeing the support both RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi, and its leading actor Alia Bhatt had received in the past couple of weeks. The BAFTAs are seen as a precursor to the Oscar nominations which will be revealed later this month on January 24, so it does increase the suspense whether any Indian films, especially RRR, will break through with a few nominations or not.
According to a report in Variety, the longlists are based on votes from the Round 1 period, which finished on December 30. Those named in the longlist today will advance to Round 2, which will end on January 13. The final nominations are going to be announced live on January 19 by actors Hayley Attwell and Toheeb Jimoh. The awards ceremony will be held on February 19, at London's Royal Festival Hall.
Check out the full longlist below:
Best Film
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Outstanding British Film
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Blue Jean
Brian And Charles
Emily
Empire of Light
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Lady Chatterley's Lover
Living
The Lost King
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
See How They Run
The Swimmers
The Wonder
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Aftersun
Blue Jean
Donna
Electric Malady
Emily
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Nothing Compares
Rebellion
See How They Run
Wayfinder
Film Not in the English Language
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Corsage
Decision To Leave
EO
Holy Spider
The Quiet Girl
RRR
Documentary
All That Breathes
All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
A Bunch Of Amateurs
Fire of Love
The Ghost of Richard Harris
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, a Journey, a Song
Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues
McEnroe
Moonage Daydream
Navalny
Animated Film
The Amazing Maurice
The Bad Guys
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Lightyear
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Director
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Corsage
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Fire of Love
The Quiet Girl
Saint Omer
She Said
Tár
Till
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
Women Talking
Original Screenplay
Aftersun
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
The Menu
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Adapted Screenplay
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Living
The Quiet Girl
She Said
Top Gun: Maverick
The Whale
Women Talking
The Wonder
Leading Actress
Naomi Ackie in I Wanna Dance With Somebody
Ana de Armas in Blonde
Cate Blanchett in Tár
Jessica Chastain in The Good Nurse
Viola Davis in The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler in Till
Lesley Manville in Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Leading Actor
Austin Butler in Elvis
Tom Cruise in Top Gun: Maverick
Harris Dickinson in Triangle of Sadness
Brendan Fraser in The Whale
Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kaluuya in Nope
Felix Kammerer in All Quiet on the Western Front
Daryl McCormack in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Paul Mescal in Aftersun
Bill Nighy in Living
Supporting Actress
Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau in The Whale
Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon in Triangle of Sadness
Lashana Lynch in The Woman King
Janelle Monáe in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Carey Mulligan in She Said
Emma Thompson in Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Aimee Lou Wood in Living
Supporting Actor
Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin
Tom Hanks in Elvis
Woody Harrelson in Triangle of Sadness
Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt in Babylon
Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse
Albrecht Schuch in All Quiet on the Western Front
Micheal Ward in Empire of Light
Ben Whishaw in Women Talking
Casting
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Living
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
Cinematography
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Athena
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Costume Design
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Corsage
Elvis
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Mrs Harris Goes To Paris
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
Editing
Aftersun
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Decision To Leave
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Moonage Daydream
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Make up & Hair
All Quiet on the Western Front
Amsterdam
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Blonde
Elvis
Emancipation
Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical
The Whale
Original Score
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
The Batman
Empire of Light
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Tár
Women Talking
The Wonder
Special Visual Effects
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Jurassic World Dominion
Top Gun: Maverick
Sound
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Batman
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Tár
Thirteen Lives
Top Gun: Maverick
British Short Animation
Beware of Trains
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
Christopher at Sea
Middle Watch
Salvation Has No Name
Your Mountain is Waiting
British Short Film
The Ballad Of Olive Morris
Bazigaga
Bus Girl
A Drifting Up
A Fox in the Night
An Irish Goodbye
Little Berlin
Love Languages
Too Rough
WanderLand
