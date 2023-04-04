Ram Charan's wife Upasana on late pregnancy: 'Proud I chose to become a mom when I wanted to, not when society wanted'

Ram Charan and wife Upasana are gearing up to become parents as they await the arrival of their first baby. In a recent interview, Upasana opened up on why she waited a decade to get pregnant and how she didn’t succumb to the societal pressure of having a baby early in their marriage. Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela spotted with baby bump at his birthday bash, actor keeps her close

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child together.

Last June, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary. When Ram’s father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, announced the news of the couple entering parenthood, fans said that the announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. In an interview, Upasana has now opened up on her late pregnancy and explained how she didn’t fall for any kind of pressure.

“I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, 10 years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves,” Upasana told Humans of Bombay.

She further added, "It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well."

Recently, Ram Charan's appearance on popular news show Good Morning America paved way to rumours that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA. However, Upasana took to Twitter to clarify that her delivery will be taking place in India.

Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared in a statement, “I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation.”

