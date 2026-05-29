...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Ram Charan says 'good box office collections' important for getting next film: ‘You have the scope to experiment’

Actor Ram Charan, currently awaiting the release of his film Peddi, opened up on the significance of box office collections for actors and projects.

May 29, 2026 09:05 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
Advertisement

Actor Ram Charan has opened up on the the significance of box office numbers on the career trajectories of actors in the film industry. The Telugu star, who is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Peddi, said that "good box office" results in giving artists a "scope" to experiment more in their upcoming projects.

Ram Charan on significance of box office collections

Ram Charan during the promotion event of Peddi, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, May 25, 2026. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)(PTI)

In a conversation with ANI, Ram Charan admitted that good box office numbers are "important" for an actor, but cautioned that they are not the only criterion to become successful in the industry. “Good box office is related to the next film. You have the scope to experiment more. So numbers (box office) are important, but it's not the only thing,” the actor said.

The box office conversation

In the last few years, the emphasis on reporting box office collections of films has increased. Production houses, media, and even actors often share the box office achievements of their films, bringing the collection figures to mainstream conversation around films.

Some have argued that this has taken precedence over the films' quality. Last year, in conversation with HT, actor Manoj Bajpayee lamented, “(Box office) is a monster that is created by the producers themselves, the commercial producers, for their own game. Very soon, this monster is going to eat you up. You have created Bhasmasura. Just wait for the day you are going to put your hand on your own head, and you will be ruined. This has been created by our own successful people, and one day it will eat them up.”

About Ram Charan's Peddi

Prior to this, Ram Charan was seen in Game Changer, which was directed by Shankar. It also starred Kiara Advani in the lead role. Despite the buzz, the film didn't perform well at the box office, leading to losses for the producers.

Peddi is set to release in theatres on June 4.

 
box office ram charan
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan says 'good box office collections' important for getting next film: ‘You have the scope to experiment’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.