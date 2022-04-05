Ram Charan says never expected RRR 'to be no 1 worldwide': 'That was mind-blowing even for SS Rajamouli'

Actor Ram Charan, who is basking in the success of his latest release RRR, has said that he expected the film to be a hit but never thought it would earn the No 1 tag at the global box office on the opening weekend of its release. He has opened up about the success of RRR in an interview in which he has also spoken about the experience of working with his father Chiranjeevi in Acharya. (Also Read: Ram Charan appears barefoot, dressed in all-black at RRR screening in Mumbai ahead of Sabarimala visit. Watch)

RRR is a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, portrayed by Jr NTR and Ram Charan respectively. The film is set in pre-independence India. The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Alison Doody, and Ray Stevenson.

Ram Charan spoke about the success of RRR and teaming up with his dad in an interview with Variety. Commenting on the film opening to No 1 tag at the global box-office in its opening weekend, he said, “I did expect it to be a big hit, but the No 1 tag I never expected – that was a beautiful surprise. That was mind-blowing for us, even for Rajamouli I feel.”

On Sunday, the tenth day of its release, RRR crossed the ₹900 crore mark globally, becoming only the fifth Indian film ever to do so.

On teaming up with Jr NTR, he said that working with his "buddy Tarak and achieving the scale of success in our best director of India’s direction" is the best any actor will ask for. He added that there was a "so-called rivalry" between him and Jr NTR but they have been friends even before RRR.

Asked about the experience of working with Chiranjeevi in Acharya, he said that he learned a lot from him. “It’s a dream come true, I’ve learned a lot. I don’t think I stepped into Acharya as a co-star, I’ve stepped into it as a student and I’ve learned a lot from him. And the best part is he never handheld me through any of the shooting days. He let me live my character and he let me make mistakes. He let me do another take. But he didn’t have any problem, never lost his cool, and that I’m really thankful for,” he added.

