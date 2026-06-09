Ram Charan says Peddi ranks among his top two films; angry fans call it ‘an insult to SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Magadheera'

Telugu star Ram Charan is currently enjoying the success of his recent release, Peddi. Despite the criticism over the alleged hypersexualisation of the female lead, the film has collected over ₹300 crore worldwide at the box office. On Monday evening, the Peddi team held a thank-you meet in Hyderabad. During the event, Ram said that Peddi would rank in the "first or second" position in his filmography. His comment has left some fans angry and disappointed.

What did Ram Charan say?

Ram Charan plays the lead in Buchi Babu Sana film.

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A clip from the Peddi event surfaced online in which Ram spoke about the film's growing box-office collections and said, "I chose a calm theatre in our city, but the reaction from the audience for scenes has made my day. I am getting claps for certain scenes which I didn't expect. In fact, this film will be placed first or second in my film library."

The statement did not sit well with a section of the internet, many of whom felt it was an insult to filmmakers S. S. Rajamouli and Sukumar, with whom he delivered acclaimed films such as Magadheera, RRR and Rangasthalam.

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{{^usCountry}} Several Internet users expressed their disappointment. One wrote, "If Peddi is better than Rangasthalam, Magadheera, RRR then it's an insult to SSR and Sukumar." Another commented, "Peak of shamelessness." A third wrote, "Biggest disrespect to Magadheera, Rangasthalam and RRR." Another comment read, "Insult to SS Rajamouli." One Reddit user remarked, "If Peddi is number one, then what about RRR, Rangasthalam, and Magadheera? Is this guy out of his mind?" Another wrote, "I think he forgot he did RRR, Rangasthalam and Magadheera." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Several Internet users expressed their disappointment. One wrote, "If Peddi is better than Rangasthalam, Magadheera, RRR then it's an insult to SSR and Sukumar." Another commented, "Peak of shamelessness." A third wrote, "Biggest disrespect to Magadheera, Rangasthalam and RRR." Another comment read, "Insult to SS Rajamouli." One Reddit user remarked, "If Peddi is number one, then what about RRR, Rangasthalam, and Magadheera? Is this guy out of his mind?" Another wrote, "I think he forgot he did RRR, Rangasthalam and Magadheera." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Ram Charan has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema, with films such as Magadheera, Rangasthalam and RRR playing a crucial role in shaping his stardom. Magadheera, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, emerged as a landmark blockbuster and established Ram Charan as one of Telugu cinema's leading stars. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram Charan has delivered some of the biggest blockbusters in Telugu cinema, with films such as Magadheera, Rangasthalam and RRR playing a crucial role in shaping his stardom. Magadheera, directed by S. S. Rajamouli, emerged as a landmark blockbuster and established Ram Charan as one of Telugu cinema's leading stars. {{/usCountry}}

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In Rangasthalam, Ram Charan earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Chitti Babu. Directed by Sukumar, the film is still regarded as one of the finest performances of his career. His global breakthrough came with RRR, also directed by Rajamouli.

About Peddi

Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the sports action drama follows Peddi, played by Ram Charan, a feared and highly sought-after cricketer from the Vizianagaram region whose presence on a team almost guarantees victory. Beyond the cricket field, however, lies a larger struggle. Peddi belongs to a neglected village of 1,500 people that lacks even the most basic facilities and rights. When sport becomes his opportunity to bring recognition to both himself and his community, he embarks on a journey to put his village on the map.

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The film, which also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Jagapathi Babu, Shivarajkumar, Boman Irani and Divyenndu, faced criticism for the portrayal of Janhvi's character. Following the backlash, director Buchi Babu Sana apologised and confirmed that the controversial scenes had been removed from the film. While Ram Charan's performance received widespread praise, Peddi has continued its strong run at the box office, collecting over ₹300 crore worldwide

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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